Last Updated : May 08, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka denies entry to incoming migrants, makes them wait without food, water

“We were treated like criminals, unwanted foreigners or refugees by our own police,” a migrant worker said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Even as Karnataka restarted trains for the movement of migrant labourers to their native destinations after facing flak for shutting them, incoming migrants to the state were denied entry, News18 has reported.

Migrant workers coming from Gujarat to Karnataka were not only denied entry into the state, but also made to wait at the Maharashtra-Karnataka border for 72 hours without food and water.

They were finally allowed to enter at 2 am on May 8, after top leaders from the Opposition, including former chief minister Siddharamaiah, intervened.

About 30 people, originally from Bagalkote district in Karnataka, were returning home after being stranded at Ahmedabad for two months as the government enforced a nationwide lockdown in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

After the Home Ministry eased restrictions in the third phase of the lockdown, the Ahmedabad administration permitted them to return home by road.

When the migrants reached the Karnataka border at Nippani, the police stopped them forcibly, and did not allow them to enter despite furnishing the required documents from the Gujarat government.

Then, the migrant labourers tried applying for entry through an app, however, their applications were put on hold, and they were given no reason.

A worker, Yousuf Mudhol, told the news channel that they were not given basic things like food and water. He also said there are hundreds who are being stopped like this and subjected to hostile treatment by the police.

“We were treated like criminals, unwanted foreigners or refugees by our own police,” Yousuf said.

The reported mistreatment of the migrant workers at the hands of police and bureaucrats has led to a furore in the state. Such incidents have also come to light from the Karnataka-Goa border.

A top bureaucrat, who did not wish to be identified, told the news channel that the Chief Secretary to the Karnataka government has directed administrations of border districts to not allow migrants from Delhi, Gujarat and Mahrashtra to enter the state as it could lead to a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

First Published on May 8, 2020 07:29 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Karnataka #migrant workers

