you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | JEE Advanced to be conducted on August 23: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

The JEE Main 2020 examination will be held between July 18 and 23, 2020, the union minister had earlier said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal

The JEE Advanced exam, which had been deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, will be held on August 23, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on May 7.

The JEE Main 2020 examination will be held between July 18 and 23, 2020, the union minister had earlier said. JEE Advanced follows the main examination.

JEE Main is the entrance exam for admission to the undergraduate programmes across engineering institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) as well as private engineering colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier deferred JEE Main 2020, which was to be conducted on April 5,7,8, and 11, to the last week of May.

"A lot of students have expressed concerns about schools, colleges and coaching centres being shut. However, there are adequate e-learning tools available through out Diksha and Swayam portals which students can make use of," Pokhriyal had said during his interaction with students on social media on May 5.

 

First Published on May 7, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #JEE Advanced 2020

