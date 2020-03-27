Coronavirus lockdown | Influencer marketing increases on social media

Brands have leveraged social media influencers across platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok for promotion as ad production and shoots are put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Kartik Aaryan turned rapper and posted a new song on Twitter, telling people the do's and dont's during the pandemic. This is not the first time he initiated awareness. The actor, who shot to fame with his famous monologue in his 2011 debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", came up with a new monologue addressing people the importance of social distancing and advising them to stay at home. The video had become quite a hit on the internet and was also shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a recent Instagram post, Television actor Shruti Sheth who has over 380,000 followers, promoted PM Modi’s ‘janata curfew’ and stay-at-home message in a video post. The actor is seen cleaning her home using Dyson India vacuum cleaner, while promoting self-quarantine and subtly plugging the brand by talking about keeping the surroundings clean.

The top campaigns are being created around health and hygiene spreading COVID-19 awareness, importance of handwashing, sanitising and keeping oneself healthy. Brands across categories are increasingly leveraging digital influencers, leading to a 25 percent growth in influencer marketing activities. Influencers are also involved in posting challenges, games, and tutorials to connect with consumers.

RB India-owned hygiene brand Dettol has been running #HandWashingChallenge campaign on TikTok that has garnered over 18 billion views and generated over 123,000 user participation videos since March 14.

“In fact, campaigns have become more personal and subtle in nature as not many brands want to directly associate with a product they offer but are associating with the experience the product brings during such heavy times," said Ashutosh Harbola, the founder of influencer marketing company Buzzooka.

“Influencers help to give a campaign momentum. These are the people who consumers tend to listen to and follow. If they give a message out in the right way, it definitely gives a brand enough momentum," said Pankaj Duhan, chief marketing officer of RB Health South Asia.