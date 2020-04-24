App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 09:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown: In a first, CRPF holds e-passing out parade for 42 officers

The officers completed their training on March 5. However, their PoP scheduled for March 22 was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

For the first time in its history, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted an e-passing out parade (e-PoP) for 42 directly appointed gazetted officers, Hindustan Times has reported.

The officers were at the CRPF's Kadarpur (Gurugram) academy for the web passing-out parade, held amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy and CRPF Director General A.P. Maheshwari addressed the newly-inducted officers via video conferencing.

Donning face masks and gloves, the appointed gazetted officers, including four women, were administered the oath to serve the country. Later, academy officials pipped the rank of assistant commandant on their shoulders.

Close

Later, Maheshwari read out a message from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the officers. In his message, Shah told the officers, "I believe that after your training, you have achieved a certain level of maturity to efficiently deal with the numerous challenges in completing operational tasks and discharging your duties."

related news

Follow our LIVE updates here

"I am confident that the newly-appointed officers passing out today will infuse new energy into the CRPF. I would expect that you will provide effective and efficient leadership to the soldiers under your command, by leading from the front," the home minister added.

The officers completed their training on March 5. However, their PoP scheduled for March 22 was put on hold due to the pandemic.

“Later it was reworked into an e-PoP to enable the young officers to render their valuable service to the people during the ongoing public health crisis,” said the CRPF spokesperson, Deputy Inspector General Moses Dhinakaran.

Assistant commandant is the entry-level rank for cadre officers in paramilitary or central armed police forces. They head a company of about 100 personnel.

To follow the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 09:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #CRPF #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.