Coronavirus lockdown: In a first, CRPF holds e-passing out parade for 42 officers

For the first time in its history, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted an e-passing out parade (e-PoP) for 42 directly appointed gazetted officers, Hindustan Times has reported.

The officers were at the CRPF's Kadarpur (Gurugram) academy for the web passing-out parade, held amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy and CRPF Director General A.P. Maheshwari addressed the newly-inducted officers via video conferencing.

Donning face masks and gloves, the appointed gazetted officers, including four women, were administered the oath to serve the country. Later, academy officials pipped the rank of assistant commandant on their shoulders.

Later, Maheshwari read out a message from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the officers. In his message, Shah told the officers, "I believe that after your training, you have achieved a certain level of maturity to efficiently deal with the numerous challenges in completing operational tasks and discharging your duties."

"I am confident that the newly-appointed officers passing out today will infuse new energy into the CRPF. I would expect that you will provide effective and efficient leadership to the soldiers under your command, by leading from the front," the home minister added.

The officers completed their training on March 5. However, their PoP scheduled for March 22 was put on hold due to the pandemic.

“Later it was reworked into an e-PoP to enable the young officers to render their valuable service to the people during the ongoing public health crisis,” said the CRPF spokesperson, Deputy Inspector General Moses Dhinakaran.

Assistant commandant is the entry-level rank for cadre officers in paramilitary or central armed police forces. They head a company of about 100 personnel.