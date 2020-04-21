Coronavirus lockdown: Here's how states are easing restrictions

As India enters its fifth week of coronavirus lockdown, many states are considering giving way to certain relaxations so as to permit industrial activity, resume work in government offices and start MNREGA work.

Here is a look at what relaxations have been given by which states:

Haryana

Haryana is set to allow select industries, which do not fall in containment zones, to operate between April 20 and May 3.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts will permit economic activity in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry.

Besides, all state government offices at the district level will be opened – with 100 percent attendance from Group A and B employees, and 33 percent attendance from Group C and D level employees.

A report in India Today suggests that passes if three different colours will be issued – green to select industries, red to essential workers, and blue passes to construction workers.

Also, farmers, who receive a text message from the state government, will be allowed to take their produce to the mandis.

Maharashtra

The state has reported the maximum number of cases in India, with the total tally exceeding 4,200, of which the capital city of Mumbai alone has over 3,000 active cases.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has reiterated his appeal to the people to strictly follow lockdown norms.

While Thackeray said district borders will remain sealed, the modalities for the smooth inter-district movement of migrant labourers will be up for discussion.

The state government has created three colour-coded zones – red, where active cases are increasing; orange, where active cases are not rising; and green, where there are no patients. The chief minister said that the government will allow some industrial activity to resume in green and orange zones.

Gujarat

Around 1,000 industries are expected to start operations in the state April 20 onwards, The Indian Express has reported.

The administration is giving out permissions to those industrial units which do not fall in any hotspot or containment zone. The permissions are being handed out to respective district collectors.

A majority of these industrial units are from the MSME sector and rely on the local workforce to run their operations.

Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh will be looking at a phased relaxation of restrictions, with the District Magistrates taking the final call.

“In 19 districts in the state where 10 or more coronavirus positive cases have been reported, the decision should be taken cautiously and carefully,” Adityanath said.

The 56 districts, which have less than 10 cases, will see a phased opening depending on the needs of the district.

Those areas, which have been designated as hotspots will not see any relaxation, and will continue to remain sealed, with medical and other essential commodities being provided at their doorstep.

Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state will see resumption of certain activities, which include construction, repairing of roads, labour work that falls under MGNREGA. He also said certain activities related to agriculture and procurement of wheat have already started.

However, districts in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain will not see any relaxations on lockdown restrictions.

Madhya Pradesh has reported over 1,400 cases, of which Indore has reported around 900 and Bhopal about 220.

Kerala

The Kerala state government has graded the state into four zones – red, which will see a complete lockdown till May 3; orange A and orange B zones, where complete lockdown will be implemented till April 24 and then relaxations will be provided, and green, which will see lockdown restrictions being eased out from April 20.

In an earlier decision, Kerala had announced opening of restaurants, barber shops, local workshops, as well as private vehicular movement on an odd-even basis. However, it has decided to amend this decision after the Centre wrote to the state government that these relaxations would dilute the consolidated guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry.

Bihar

Around 40,000 projects will resume in over 8,000 panchayats of Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said. As soon as the work commences, over five lakh labourers will get jobs, Modi added.

Besides, state government officers in Group A and B categories will resume work, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

However, 33 percent of Group C employees as well as those on contract will attend office.

Other states

While Telangana has extended the lockdown till May 7, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has clarified that the capital city will see no relaxations at least till May 3.

Punjab has exempted farmers involved in wheat procurement from lockdown restrictions, while Chhattisgarh has allowed limited economic activities to resume, which include labour work under MNREGA.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee has extended the lockdown till April 30, while all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till June 10.