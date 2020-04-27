App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown: Gujarat police siezes over 10,000 vehicles for flouting rules

Despite the government guidelines on vehicular movement, several cases of people flouting the lockdown rules have been reported, prompting authorities in many cities to crack the whip.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Despite government guidelines, vehicle owners have been violating coronavirus lockdown on a regular basis across the country. The Gujarat police on April 26 announced that it has seized over 10,000 vehicles in a single day for lockdown violations, Hindustan Times has reported .

"On Saturday, we registered 2,715 First Information Reports (FIRs) for lockdown violations, 962 for flouting quarantine and 506 for other issues related to lockdown. We have arrested 5,390 persons, and seized 10,488 vehicles," Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said.

The lockdown was imposed on March 24 and it will continue till May 3 across India.

Close

The government’s guidelines dictate that private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities, will be allowed.

related news

In such cases, one passenger besides the driver of a private vehicle can be permitted in the backseat of a four-wheeler; in case of two-wheelers, however, only the driver of the vehicle is permitted.

The government also said that these new guidelines will not apply in containment zones, as demarcated by states, union territories and district administration.

Despite the government guidelines on vehicular movement, several cases of people flouting the lockdown rules have been reported, prompting authorities in many cities to crack the whip.

Similar to Gujarat, over 169 vehicles were penalised in Noida on Friday. According to a statement released by Noida Police, several checkpoints have been placed to contain violations.

"Four FIRs were registered on Friday for lockdown violations and eight people arrested. A total of 624 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 169 of them, while two others were impounded," the statement read.

In Puducherry, more than 9,000 vehicles have been impounded for violating lockdown guidelines earlier this month.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 08:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #India

most popular

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.