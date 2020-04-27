Coronavirus lockdown: Gujarat police siezes over 10,000 vehicles for flouting rules

Despite government guidelines, vehicle owners have been violating coronavirus lockdown on a regular basis across the country. The Gujarat police on April 26 announced that it has seized over 10,000 vehicles in a single day for lockdown violations, Hindustan Times has reported .

"On Saturday, we registered 2,715 First Information Reports (FIRs) for lockdown violations, 962 for flouting quarantine and 506 for other issues related to lockdown. We have arrested 5,390 persons, and seized 10,488 vehicles," Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said.

The lockdown was imposed on March 24 and it will continue till May 3 across India.

The government’s guidelines dictate that private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities, will be allowed.

In such cases, one passenger besides the driver of a private vehicle can be permitted in the backseat of a four-wheeler; in case of two-wheelers, however, only the driver of the vehicle is permitted.

The government also said that these new guidelines will not apply in containment zones, as demarcated by states, union territories and district administration.

Despite the government guidelines on vehicular movement, several cases of people flouting the lockdown rules have been reported, prompting authorities in many cities to crack the whip.

Similar to Gujarat, over 169 vehicles were penalised in Noida on Friday. According to a statement released by Noida Police, several checkpoints have been placed to contain violations.

"Four FIRs were registered on Friday for lockdown violations and eight people arrested. A total of 624 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 169 of them, while two others were impounded," the statement read.

In Puducherry, more than 9,000 vehicles have been impounded for violating lockdown guidelines earlier this month.