you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Govt to call citizens for feedback

Only a call from 1921, as per the notification, will be an authentic survey-related call.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government of India will be conducting a telephonic survey by calling up citizens on their mobile phones across the country to get their feedback on the prevalence and distribution of COVID-19 symptoms.

As per an official notification by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the survey is to be carried out by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). Citizens will get a call from the number 1921 on their mobile phones.

The union ministry, in the notification, informed people that it is a genuine survey and requested them to "participate in good measure when a call comes in from 1921 to enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of the symptoms" of COVID-19 infection.

The health ministry also warned citizens that they should be aware of any other calls by pranksters or calls from any other number in the guise of such similar surveys.

Through the notification, the ministry requested States and Union Territories (UTs) of India to inform the public about the survey.

Also, the notifications asked the States and UTs to “inform the people about the official nature of this exercise and they should be aware of any other calls by pranksters or phishing/fishing attempts from any other number.”

It further requested the States and UTs to inform the media about the survey as well.

The States and UTs were also asked to order their respective health departments to host the information about this survey on their home page and other departments’ homepage.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 01:18 pm

