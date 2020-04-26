App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2020 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | Goa taxi trade demands Rs 12k per month compensation

Taxi associations in Goa have demanded compensation for loss of income due to the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taxi associations in Goa have demanded compensation for loss of income due to the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday.

He said a representative of North and South Goa Tourist Taxi Owners' Association met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant this week.

"As it is, the tourist season was poor. Even before we could recover, the coronavirus outbreak hit our industry very hard. The government should give us compensation as the traditional taxi sector is the backbone of the state's tourism industry," said Laxman Korgaonkar, who represented both the associations before the chief minister.

Close
As per the memorandum submitted to the CM, the associations have demanded Rs 12,000 per month for each taxi operator, and a temporary waiver of bank EMIs on vehicle loans as well as insurance premium payment.





Catch our entire coverage on the Facebook-Jio deal here.






Also read: Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 26, 2020 06:17 pm

tags #Compensation #coronavirus #Goa #India #taxi

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.