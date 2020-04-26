Coronavirus lockdown | Goa taxi trade demands Rs 12k per month compensation

Taxi associations in Goa have demanded compensation for loss of income due to the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday.

He said a representative of North and South Goa Tourist Taxi Owners' Association met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant this week.

"As it is, the tourist season was poor. Even before we could recover, the coronavirus outbreak hit our industry very hard. The government should give us compensation as the traditional taxi sector is the backbone of the state's tourism industry," said Laxman Korgaonkar, who represented both the associations before the chief minister.











