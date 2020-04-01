App
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: FSSAI declares import clearance of food items, testing at notified labs as essential services

All personnel who are assigned the charge of these essential services are required to be available in office on all working days from Monday to Friday between 9.30 am to 6.00 pm in order to facilitate the trade as well as ensure smoother operation of related services across the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Food regulator FSSAI on March 31 declared import clearance of food items and testing at notified labs as essential services during the lockdown period. "The Food Safety & Standards Authority (FSSAI) has classified the import clearance of food items and functioning of notified food testing laboratories (including National Food Labs) under Essential Services during the COVID-19," it said in a statement.

The FSSAI has its offices at six locations namely Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin and Tuticorin.

These offices are fully operational for scrutiny of applications, visual inspection and sampling for import clearance to ensure expeditious processing of applications and timely issuance of NOC.

"FSSAI is keeping a close watch on the situation. It will continue to assist food importers as well as ensure regular supervision and testing of food items and will take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of food products," the statement said.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 10:00 am

tags #coronavirus #FSSAI #Health #India #lockdown

