Coronavirus lockdown | From photography to fitness -- check out free online courses to keep you busy

Locked up at home and wondering what to do in your idle time? These free online courses might just be the perfect answer M Saraswathy @maamitalks 1/12 The coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown may be forcing you to stay holed up at home. But, this could also be the best opportunity to invest any idle time in pursuing those oft-planned courses. Here's a list of free online courses to make the most of the lockdown. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 Harvard University is offering 67 courses online for free. The duration ranges from one week to 12 weeks depending on the subject. Students can avail programmes across domains like business, computer science, art, design and humanities. Details are available online at learning.harvard.edu (Image: harvard.edu) 3/12 NASSCOM, in partnership with MEITY, has launched on-demand courseware on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Under their NASSCOM FutureSkills initiative, the foundational Artificial Intelligence course from SkillUp Online is aligned to the industry-recommended curriculum. Otherwise priced at Rs 6,800, this course is free for all until May 15, 2020. Details are available on fslearning.nasscom.in (Image: Pixabay) 4/12 Oxford University Press has launched an initiative to provide students and teachers free access to its learning resources, both for schools and higher education streams. OUP will also provide teachers with free access to its Online Teacher Training modules and webinars. Details are available on originindia.oup.com/campaign/schoolteachers. (Image: global.oup.com) 5/12 Japanese multinational firm Nikon is offering free photography courses all through the month of April. You can enrol on the website and take courses on a range of topics like how to get started with the DSLR, making music videos to photographing children and pets. Details are available on nikonevents.com/us/live/nikon-school-online/ (Image: Nikon) 6/12 Madras Dyslexia Association and National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL)-IIT Madras are offering free online teaching courses providing remedial support to children with Specific Learning Difficulties. The courses are targeted towards primary school teachers (Classes I-V), and professionals such as occupational therapists, counsellors, and speech pathologist. It contains simple methods of identifying and remediating young children with dyslexia. Details are available on swayam.gov.in/NPTEL (Image: IIT Madras) 7/12 Online tutoring platform Vedantu is providing free access to its complete learning platform. Students will get free access to Vedantu’s live classes, tests, doubt solving, study material, notes and class recordings. This will cater to Grades 1 to 12 covering subjects like Maths, Science, Social Studies, Physics, Chemistry among others. Courses for JEE & NEET are also available. Details are available on vedantu.com (Image: vedantu.com) 8/12 Multinational footwear and fitness accessories firm Nike is offering NTC Premium free of charge. This is a subscription-based service that includes studio-style streaming workouts, progressive training programmes and expert tips from trainers. This service has a library of more than 185 workouts ranging from 15 to 60 minutes. These span bodyweight-only sessions, yoga classes, targeted training programmes and full-equipment workouts for all fitness levels. The application can be downloaded to get access to the content. (Image: Nike) 9/12 TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services, is offering a 15-day self-paced digital certification programme called Career Edge, specially designed for college students/working professionals to enhance their career skills by helping them effectively utilise the time at hand during this period of lockdown. The programme, offered on the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub platform, is followed by an online digital assessment and certification. (Image: TCS iON) 10/12 Global e-learning marketplace Udemy has released the Udemy Free Resource Center. This is a curated collection of more than 150 free Udemy courses to help students learn new skills during the lockdown. The courses range from programming a complete game, HTML5 fundamentals to time management. Details are available on udemy.com/courses/free/ (Image: Udemy) 11/12 Yale University is offering one of its most popular courses called 'The Science of Well Being' for free on Coursera. Here, Professor Laurie Santos reveals misconceptions about happiness, annoying features of the mind that lead one to think the way they do, and the research that can help us change. Details are available on coursera.org/learn/the-science-of-well-being (Image: Yale University) 12/12 CBSE is offering free live fitness classes for students at 9.30 am daily, starting April 15. Classes will be available on Youtube, Facebook and Instagram. (Image: Pexels) First Published on Apr 15, 2020 05:21 pm