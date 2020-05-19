App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 11:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIR against Priyanka Gandhi's personal secretary, UP Congress chief over 'wrong' details of buses for migrant workers

Both have been booked for forgery in an FIR, which was filed at Hazratganj police station

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR (First Information Report) against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's personal secretary and Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu over wrong details in the list of buses being sent to ferry migrant workers.

Lallu and Priyanka's personal secretary Sandeep Singh were charged with forgery in an FIR registered at the Hazratganj police station, an official spokesperson said.

The case was registered on a complaint by Road Transport Officer (RTO) R P Trivedi.

Uttar Pradesh government had claimed that the list of 1,000 buses offered by the Congress to transport migrant workers contained registration numbers of two-wheelers, cars and three wheelers.

With inputs from PTI

First Published on May 19, 2020 09:48 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #migrant workers #Priyanka Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh

