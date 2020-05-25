App
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown extended in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, Solan districts till June 30

Hamirpur has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 63 while 21 people have tested positive for the infection in Solan till now

PTI

Hamirpur and Solan districts in Himachal Pradesh will continue with the coronavirus lockdown for a month after the current nationwide phase ends on May 31.

The district magistrates of Hamirpur and Solan issued orders on Monday, extending the curfew in their areas up to June 30.

Close

The two orders did not specifically mention the lockdown itself, but its extension is implied. The state-wide curfew in Himachal Pradesh is meant to enforce the lockdown against coronavirus.

related news

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

As in the rest of the state, the two districts allow several hours of relaxation in the curfew and the lockdown every day. Essential services remain open during the curfew hours as well.

This will continue, officials said.

So far, the state has reported 214 cases, including five deaths.

According to officials, Hamirpur has witnessed a spurt in cases after people in large numbers recently returned to the state from different parts of the country.

The district now has 57 of 142 active cases in the state.

Over 10,000 people have returned to Hamirpur from various red zones in the country in the past 30 days, District Magistrate Harikesh Meena said.

Meanwhile, NDTV reported that the lockdown has been extended in all 12 districts of the state.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 25, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Hamirpur #Himachal Pradesh #India #Solan

