App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: ESIC further extends period for filing ESI contributions for Feb till May 15

Explaining the reasons for extending the period for filing ESI contributions, the Labour Ministry in a statement said many establishments are temporarily closed and workers are unable to work due to the COVID-19 crisis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has further extended the deadline for filing ESI contributions for February till May 15 in view of the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, the ESIC had extended the period for filing contributions for the months of February and March till April 15 and May 15 respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Close

Explaining the reasons for extending the period for filing ESI contributions, the Labour Ministry in a statement said many establishments are temporarily closed and workers are unable to work due to the COVID-19 crisis.

related news

In line with the relief measures being extended by the government to business entities and workers, ESIC has taken steps for its stakeholders, specially employers and insured persons, besides strengthening its medical resources to fight COVID-19, it added.

As a relief measure, the period for filing ESI contribution for the months of February and March was earlier extended April 15 and May 15, respectively.

Now, considering the hardship being faced by employers, the period for filing ESI contribution for the month of February has been further extended to May 15, 2020, it stated.

The period for filing contribution for March is also May 15.

No penalty or interest will be levied on establishments during the extended period. Around 3.49 crore insured persons (IPs) and 12,11,174 employers will get relief with the extension of period for filing the return, it added.

Besides these, some more relief measures have been undertaken for IPs and beneficiaries.

Purchase of medicines by ESI beneficiaries from private chemists during the lockdown period and its subsequent reimbursement by ESIC has been permitted, it said.

A provision has also been made for providing medical services to IPs and beneficiaries from tie-up hospitals, if an ESIC hospital is declared as a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

Medical benefit is provided under Rule 60-61 to the IPs who cease to be in insurable employment on account of permanent disablement and to the retired IPs on payment of advance lump-sum contribution for a year at the rate of Rs 10 per month.

Under the prevailing circumstances of lockdown, there may be cases where validity of the medical benefit cards issued to these beneficiaries expire as they are unable to deposit the advance annual lump-sum contribution.

Such beneficiaries have been allowed to avail medical benefit under Rule 60 and 61 of ESI (Central Rules) till June 30, 2020, it said.

Payment of about Rs 41 crore in respect of permanent disablement benefit and dependants' benefit has been sent to the bank accounts of beneficiaries in the month of March 2020, it said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #ESIC #Health #India

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.