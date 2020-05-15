App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Ensure no movement of migrant workers on roads, railway tracks: MHA to states

The Ministry of Home Affairs reiterated that it is now the responsibility of states and UTs to facilitate the movement of stranded migrant workers who wish to return to their home states.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 15 issued fresh instructions to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers on roads and railway tracks.

“With the cooperation of States/UTs, Ministry of Railways is running more than 100 ‘Shramik’ special trains per day and is ready to arrange additional trains as per their requirement. Therefore, I urge you to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers walking on roads and railways tracks and the same is facilitated through special buses or ‘Shramik’ special trains," the ministry said in its statement.

In its letter to states and UTs, the MHA said the government has allowed the operation of buses and 'shramik special' trains for the inter-state movement of migrant workers.

"However, migrants workers walking on roads, railway tracks and travelling in trucks is still being noticed in different parts of the country," it said.

Thus, it reiterated that it is now the responsibility of states and UTs to facilitate the movement of stranded migrant workers who wish to return to their home states.

The letter noted that states and UTs should widely disseminate amongst the migrant workers the arrangements for travel in special buses and trains. They must also be persuaded and counselled to avail the services instead of walking home, the MHA added.

First Published on May 15, 2020 10:47 pm

