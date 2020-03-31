App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: Dombivali East placed under lockdown, entry-exit banned

The lockdown order was issued by Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, and local police have been told to enforce it along with civic teams.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Dombivali East region in Thane district was placed under lockdown and entry and exit of people banned in view of some residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus there in the past few days, including two on Tuesday, officials said.

The lockdown order was issued by Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, and local police have been told to enforce it along with civic teams, they said.

There are 14 COVID-19 patients in KDMC limits, including four who tested positive on Tuesday, a release from the civic body said.

Close

Of the four new patients, one is from Nilje, two from Dombivali East and one from its western part, it said.

Seven samples have been sent for testing and their reports are awaited, the KDMC release said.

A 3-kilometre area around houses of COVID-19 patients are being surveyed as part of a containment plan.

The Shashtri Nagar general hospital at Dombivili has been declared as a quarantine facility, an official said.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 10:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Dombivali East #Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation

