Coronavirus lockdown: Distressed helpline calls from alcoholics, drug users see 200 percent spike

As the coronavirus lockdown is ticking by, there is a section of people finding it particularly difficult to cope — alcoholics and drug users.

A report in The Times of India points out that distress calls by users on national helplines saw a spike of 200 percent during the lockdown, prompting the government to reach out to these individuals.

The primary reason for their agony is the absence of alcohol as liquor shops are shut and the supply chain for narcotics has been disrupted with movement restrictions in place. Another cause of concern for users is the complete disappearance of the otherwise ubiquitous tobacco.

Even though the government should be happy with the unavailability of substances of abuse, it is not celebrating as the absence of common substances is pushing even mild users to the edge.

The data collected by the social defence division of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment shows that before the lockdown was announced, i.e. between March 15 and 21, the toll-free helpline number 1800110031 had received an average of 90 calls per day.

However, post-lockdown, i.e. between March 25 and April 5, the average shot up to 266 calls per day, marking a spike of 200 percent in calls.

From April 5 to April 12, the number of calls saw an average of 236 a day, while from April 13 to April 23, the distress calls averaged at 159 per day.

The data shows that maximum calls in the post lockdown period were coming from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

A senior official told the newspaper that the distress calls are a result of restlessness, anxiety and withdrawal symptoms suffered by people who can’t access alcohol, tobacco and other substances of abuse.

Those suffering moderate symptoms included head ache, stomach ache and anger; whole those with severe withdrawal complained of seizures, hallucinations and shivering. Interestingly, the desperate callers request for advice ranged from how to kick the habit to where to get the intoxicants from.

Helpline executives are counselling those with moderate symptoms, and guiding those who need intensive intervention to Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCA). There are a total of 495 IRCAs in the country, spread across states.