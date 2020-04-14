App
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi may allow liquor shops to open

Closing all the shops, even for a month, may amount to a loss of around Rs 500 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 14, extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Delhi government is exploring options to open liquor shops.

According to a report in The Times of India, the Delhi government has sought a report from the excise department, asking them to submit precautionary measures that will be undertaken so that opening liquor shops doesn’t affect the lockdown. The excise department is likely to submit the report soon.

Since the enforcement of the nationwide lockdown on March 25, Delhi’s over 860 liquor shops have been shut. The capital city earns Rs 5,000 crore from the sale of liquor every year.

Closing all the shops, even for a month, may amount to a loss of around Rs 500 crore. Besides, closing registered liquor shops will lead to an increase in the sale if illicit liquor.

According to the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, alcoholic beverages fall under the category of ‘food’, which, being an essential commodity, is exempted from the lockdown.

As a result, the Delhi government may not require the Centre’s approval to open liquor vends, a source told the newspaper.

The move comes after the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal  to open liquor shops in the capital city. In his letter, CIABC Director General Vinod Giri pointed out at the spike in the sale of spurious liquor and how it can lead to health hazards and even law and order problems.

Giri also mentioned that some states have eased shutdown orders and allowed home delivery in special cases.

Sources told the newspaper that liquor shops may be opened if the licensees that social distancing is maintained.

If the government allows opening of liquor shops, then bottling plants, breweries, warehouses and other establishments linked to the production of liquor may be asked to stay nearby and strictly exercise social distancing. E-passes may be issued for transportation of the stock.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 08:12 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #India

