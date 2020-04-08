Coronavirus Lockdown | CM dials railway employee to laud him for helping people

A railway officer in Nagpur was pleasantly surprised when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called him on phone and appreciated him for facilitating reach of essential items to people affected by the lockdown.

Khushroo Poacha, the office superintendent in the Central Railway's commercial department here, despatched 540 'grocery kits' in a truck for farmers and their widows in Vidarbha region to help them for next 10 to 12 days.

Poacha has also been providing raw material to community kitchens involved in preparing food for people affected by the lockdown.

"I work with the Indian Railways, but I started doing social work 20 years back by providing blood (through donors) to people in need across the country. Five years back, I started a 'Seva Kitchen' which feeds the needy in hospitals," Poacha said.

He has also helped in installing refrigerators in 21 hospitals and schools across the country.

Taking note of Poacha's social work, Thackeray called him on phone on Tuesday to appreciate his work and assured him of all assistance from the government.

The activist said he explained to the chief minister how he is able to manage the social work without taking any money from people.

"We have a list of donors who have pledged to provide these refrigerators and they transfer the money to the distributor who installs these machines wherever needed," he said.

Poacha said the chief minister asked him to work with the government and gave best wishes to him and his family.

"Inever felt that I was talking to a politician. It felt like a senior giving a pat on your back for a good job done. What else does one want," he said.