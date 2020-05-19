App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Biryani to the rescue: Lucknow's popular joint sheds 65-year-old tradition, turns vegetarian to serve migrant workers

The owner's family cooks and serves to the needy even as they observe their rozas (period of fasting) during the month of Ramzan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Known for its delectable Awadhi biryani, Lucknow’s famous ‘Wahid Biryani’ has turned vegetarian only to feed the migrant workers who are passing the city en route their home towns, The Times of India has reported.

The popular eatery has been serving vegetarian biryani to over 1,500 migrant workers daily for the past one week. The biryani, now prepared with paneer (cottage cheese) and peas has been rebranded as Navratna Biryani.

By doing so, the eatery junked its tradition, and for the first time in 65 years, served a vegetarian platter.

After the lockdown was clamped in the city, the restaurant’s chefs left for their home towns. So, the owner of Wahid Biryani, Abid Ali Quraishi, donned the chef’s hat, and with the help of his family members, started feeding the migrants.

related news

The family cooks and serves to the needy even as they observe their rozas (period of fasting) during the month of Ramzan.

The biryani joint – which has seven outlets in Lucknow – has set up stalls with a tricolour hoisted near them at four places on the outskirts of the capital city – Chinhat, Polytechnic Crossing, Sitapur Road and Agra Expressway.

Abid, whose family and staff members are helping with the distribution of food, said he will continue to do so after Eid. Four cauldrons of biryani, each weighing about 15 kg, are cooked daily and ferried to the four stalls. Each cauldron can serve up to 400 people. The platter also contains potato or paneer sabzi, fruits, juice, biscuits and water bottles.

Hum poori jaan aur poora maal laga rahe hain iss seva mein (We are putting our heart, soul and money into the service). We hope that labourers reach their homes safely and we can help them on the way,” Abid told the newspaper.

Abid’s grandfather Aladdin had started ‘Wahid Biryani’ on a cart in 1955. It was Abid’s father, Wahid, who made it a brand name after taking over the reins of the business.

First Published on May 19, 2020 04:27 pm

tags #biryani #coronavirus #India #migrant workers #Uttar Pradesh

