you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 05:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | Bajaj Auto's Aurangabad plant restarts operations

Working with a limited work force amid lockdown to contain coronavirus, the company has decided to concentrate on export orders at present, said plant head Abhay Patki.

PTI
 
 
Leading automobile manufacturer Bajaj Auto restarted operations at its plant at Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Friday, a senior official said.

Working with a limited work force amid lockdown to contain coronavirus, the company has decided to concentrate on export orders at present, said plant head Abhay Patki.

The plant would be running with 800 employees, he said. "We have orders from Asian, African and Latin American countries," he said.

It was uncertain when the sale of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in domestic market would resume, so the company decided to focus on foreign orders, he added.

"We cannot work at full capacity with the allotted manpower. We can reach 35 percent capacity at present," Patki said.

He also said that the company was taking all precautions to avoid the spread of coronavirus among employees. "We are taking complete care. We have also put a one hour gap between two shifts," he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra

