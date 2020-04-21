Coronavirus lockdown | Avoid iftar gatherings and pray at home during Ramzan, urge religious heads

As the holy month of Ramzan begins from April 23, Muslim organisations in the country have issued advisories, asking the community to maintain social distancing in view of the coronavirus lockdown, The Indian Express has reported.

The advisory, issued by the Darul Uloom, has appealed to Muslims across the country to pray at home and avoid going to mosques so as to abide by the government’s guidelines of social distancing in order to curtail the spread of the novel coronavius.

A similar advisory was issued by the Karnataka government asking people to not have sehri (early morning meals) and iftaar parties and urged people to follow government guidelines, sticking to buying only essential commodities.

A similar sentiment was shared by religious leaders in Hyderabad, who have appealed to Muslims to heed to the advice of medical practitioners and observe social distancing strictly.

In a statement, Jamia Nizamia in Hyderabad asked all Muslims to partake in iftaar activities at home and not at mosques. “While staying at home, the Muslims shall offer prayers, observe fasting and perform taraweeh,” the newspaper cited a statement.

During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and offer special prayers in groups called taraweeh.

Usually, the festival of Ramzan is marked with festivities and feats. However, this year, the picture will be different in view of absence of socialising in the light of lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.