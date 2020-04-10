Coronavirus lockdown | All I wanted was to get him back: School teacher rides 1,400 km to bring stranded son home

Amid stringent lockdown measures imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, a school teacher rode over 1,400 kilometres on a scooty to bring her son back home, The Times of India has reported.

Nizamabad’s Razia Begum undertook an arduous journey to Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore town, where her son was stranded.

Although Razia had taken a permission letter from the police, she was stopped at many check points. Yet, she somehow managed to convince the authorities her need to undertake this journey.

After reaching her hometown with her son, she told the newspaper, “It was not difficult.”

Razia’s son Nizamuddin was enrolled in a coaching academy in Hyderabad as he aspires to become a doctor. As his friend’s father was unwell, both Nizamuddin and his friend went to Nellore on March 12.

However, as the lockdown was enforced, Nizamuddin was unable to make the journey back home. As Nizamuddin was stranded, Razia decided to seek the help of Bodhan (in Nizamabad) ACP Jaipal Reddy for help.

After she got the letter, Razia, who has two other children, decided to venture out on her scooty. She reached Nellore on April 7, picked up her son and immediately started on the return journey.

After reaching home the next day, Razia said, “I had to travel along forest area roads too. I was not scared of anything. All I wanted was to get my son back.”