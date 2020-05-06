App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown: Ahmedabad shuts all shops, except milk and medicines, from May 7 to May 15

The order mentioned that the shops/vendors selling fruits, vegetables and groceries shall also remain shut.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

All shops, except those providing milk and medicines, will remain shut in Ahmedabad, the city's municipal body has said.

According to an order issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar, all shops, except those selling milk and medicines, are to remain closed from 12 am on May 7 to 6 am on May 15.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Close
The order mentioned that the shops/vendors selling fruits, vegetables and groceries shall also remain shut.

related news

This statement came after Ahmedabad, on May 6, reported 39 deaths and 349 new coronavirus cases – recording the sharpest single-day spike so far. The total number of cases in Gujarat has climbed to 6,245, while the death toll stands at 368.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 06:45 pm

tags #ahmedabad #coronavirus #Gujarat #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Shashi Tharoor raises concerns with PM Modi over protocols for repatriation of stranded Indians from abroad

Shashi Tharoor raises concerns with PM Modi over protocols for repatriation of stranded Indians from abroad

Trump says coronavirus task force to work 'indefinitely,' shift focus

Trump says coronavirus task force to work 'indefinitely,' shift focus

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.