Coronavirus lockdown: Ahmedabad shuts all shops, except milk and medicines, from May 7 to May 15

All shops, except those providing milk and medicines, will remain shut in Ahmedabad, the city's municipal body has said.

According to an order issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar, all shops, except those selling milk and medicines, are to remain closed from 12 am on May 7 to 6 am on May 15.

Coronavirus India News LIVE



All shops except those providing milk and medicines in Ahmedabad to remain closed from 12 am on 7th May to 6 am on 15th May: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner #COVID19#Gujaratpic.twitter.com/ArmMgADBIz

— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

The order mentioned that the shops/vendors selling fruits, vegetables and groceries shall also remain shut.

This statement came after Ahmedabad, on May 6, reported 39 deaths and 349 new coronavirus cases – recording the sharpest single-day spike so far. The total number of cases in Gujarat has climbed to 6,245, while the death toll stands at 368.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy