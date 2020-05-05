App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | After 10-day halt, construction work of Rohtang Tunnel resumes: Report

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has obtained a special permission from the Himachal Pradesh government to complete the construction of the tunnel

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Despite the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the construction work on the strategic Rohtang Tunnel— halted for the past 10 days due to the pandemic— has now started again, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has obtained a special permission from the Himachal Pradesh government to complete the construction of the tunnel, located in the Pir Panjal range of the state.

The work on the tunnel, which will be called Atal Tunnel after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is being executed with all necessary precautions for its completion in September, BRO officials told the newspaper.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

related news

According to the report, the tunnel is in critical stage of construction. Road surface works, installation of electro-mechanic fitting, including Intelligent Traffic Control Systems, were being executed.

According to the report, the go-ahead for the resuming the construction came after the DG of BRO, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, took up the matter with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

With the Manali-Sarchu-Leh road remaining closed for six months of year due to the Rohtang Pass being covered by snow during the period from November to May, the tunnel is expected to reduce distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres.

Also Read |  Health workers in Himachal Pradesh survey 95% of state's population in less than 2 weeks

According to the newspaper, the tunnel will also offer a major strategic advantage to the security forces while providing all-weather connectivity to remote border areas of Himachal and Leh.

Himachal Pradesh has reported 41 cases of the novel coronavirus, out of which 34 have recovered. The state has reported one virus-related death.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 06:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: In rare victory of hope and resilience, HIV-positive patient in Gujarat beats COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak: In rare victory of hope and resilience, HIV-positive patient in Gujarat beats COVID-19

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Govt prepares to bring home Indians in the world's largest evacuation plan

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Govt prepares to bring home Indians in the world's largest evacuation plan

Painted marks for social distancing, cap on number of commuters: Centre's guidelines for public transport post-lockdown

Painted marks for social distancing, cap on number of commuters: Centre's guidelines for public transport post-lockdown

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.