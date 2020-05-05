Coronavirus lockdown | After 10-day halt, construction work of Rohtang Tunnel resumes: Report

Despite the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the construction work on the strategic Rohtang Tunnel— halted for the past 10 days due to the pandemic— has now started again, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has obtained a special permission from the Himachal Pradesh government to complete the construction of the tunnel, located in the Pir Panjal range of the state.

The work on the tunnel, which will be called Atal Tunnel after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is being executed with all necessary precautions for its completion in September, BRO officials told the newspaper.

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

According to the report, the tunnel is in critical stage of construction. Road surface works, installation of electro-mechanic fitting, including Intelligent Traffic Control Systems, were being executed.

According to the report, the go-ahead for the resuming the construction came after the DG of BRO, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, took up the matter with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

With the Manali-Sarchu-Leh road remaining closed for six months of year due to the Rohtang Pass being covered by snow during the period from November to May, the tunnel is expected to reduce distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres.

Also Read | Health workers in Himachal Pradesh survey 95% of state's population in less than 2 weeks

According to the newspaper, the tunnel will also offer a major strategic advantage to the security forces while providing all-weather connectivity to remote border areas of Himachal and Leh.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Himachal Pradesh has reported 41 cases of the novel coronavirus, out of which 34 have recovered. The state has reported one virus-related death.