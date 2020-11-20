Coronavirus lockdown: 57-hour curfew in Ahmedabad starting tonight - here's what will remain open

In a move to contain the COVID-19 spread in Ahmedabad city after a spike in cases, authorities have decided to impose a 57-hour-long weekend curfew from the night of November 20.

The curfew in Ahmedabad city will begin from November 20 at 9 pm and end on November 23 at 6 am. During this "complete curfew", only milk and medicine shops will remain open, said Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Environment) Rajiv Kumar Gupta, appointed as the Officer on Special Duty by the Gujarat government to oversee Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)'s coronavirus-related operations.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccine



Corona situation was reviewed late night and it has been decided that “complete curfew”shall be imposed from tomorrow night 9:00 pm till Monday morning 6:00 am in city of Ahmedabad. During this period, only shops selling milk and medicines shall be permitted to remain open

— Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta (@drrajivguptaias) November 19, 2020

"The corona situation was reviewed late night and it has been decided that a complete curfew shall be imposed from tomorrow night 9:00 pm till Monday morning 6:00 am in the city of Ahmedabad. During this period, only shops selling milk and medicines shall be permitted to remain open," Gupta said in a tweet.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Gupta had earlier announced that a night curfew will be in force daily between 9 pm and 6 am from November 20 till further orders. He later clarified that the daily night curfew will come into force in the city on November 23 at 9 pm.

As per the order, only shops selling milk and medicine will be allowed to open. Rest everything will remain shut in Ahmedabad city.

Notably, Ahmedabad city has been witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases since the beginning of this month. From around 140 daily cases a few months ago, the city is now witnessing over 200 COVID-19 single-day infections.

As many as 230 persons from the city were found infected with coronavirus in 24 hours ending at 5 pm on November 19, the state health department said.

In a statement issued in the evening, Gupta said though the AMC administration is taking various preventive steps, restriction on people's movement is needed to contain the spread of the viral infection among people.

The national capital which is also facing a third wave of coronavirus has already seen the Arvind Kejriwal government been deliberating partial lockdowns to curb the spread. It has already cut limits on the number of guests at weddings to 50 from 200 and raised the fine for not wearing masks to Rs 2,000 from Rs 500. However, the spike in the number of new COVID cases as well deaths has been persistent.

Also Read: Will there be another lockdown in Delhi?