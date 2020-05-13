Coronavirus lockdown: 41 prevented from boarding Delhi-bound train, Railways refuses to issue refund

Railway authorities on Tuesday evening barred at least 41 passengers, with valid tickets, from boarding the first Ahmedabad-New Delhi special train at the Sabarmati railway station.

According to railway authorities, their thermal screening revealed high body temperature, which is one of the symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection, The Indian Express reported.

“All passengers were screened at the entry point and those with a body temperature of over 100 degree Celsius were not allowed to board the train,” said Prabhakar Sharma, PRO, Ahmedabad zone, Western Railways.

"Railways will not refund their ticket money," Sharma added.

Railway officials said that all passengers with confirmed tickets of Train number 02957 Ahmedabad- New Delhi (Full AC) were screened for temperature before being allowed to board the train.

While 830 passengers boarded the train from Sabarmati railway station, a total of 1228 passengers boarded the train from different junctions.

According to officials of Western Railway, food stalls have not been allowed to operate on platforms and passengers have been advised to carry food and water with them.

In addition to Shramik Trains, Railways has partially resumed passenger train services, nearly 50 days after shutting them down due to COVID-19 and the consequent nationwide lockdown.