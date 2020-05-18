Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 | Public transport to resume in Delhi; barber shops, salons to remain shut: Arvind Kejriwal

Announcing the new lockdown guidelines for Delhi, a day after the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that some relaxation, including in public transport, will be allowed in the national capital.

He said that bus services will now resume in Delhi, but with only 20 passengers. Auto rickshaws, he said, will be allowed with only one passenger while taxi/cabs will be allowed to ply with two passengers.

"Private offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the staff works from home. Markets can open but shops will open on odd-even basis. Sports complexes and stadiums can open but without spectators," Kejriwal said.

The central government had, in its guidelines released yesterday, allowed sports complexes and stadiums to open up but without spectators.

Barber shops, salons and spas will remain shut and stepping out of home between 7 pm and 7 am will not be allowed except for essential activities, Kejriwal said.

Construction activities will also be allowed, except in containment zones and only with the labourers who are in Delhi, the chief minister said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Over 10,000 cases have been reported in Delhi till date. Nearly 4,500 persons have been cured/discharged and 160 people have died due to COVID-19 till now, Kejriwal said.