West Bengal Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Will not impose night curfew; hawkers, salons will be allowed, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee also said containment zones will be divided into three zones — affected zones, buffer zones and clean zones
Extending the ongoing lockdown till May 31 in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 31 announced a slew of relaxations. Significantly, she said her government will not impose night curfew in the state as proposed by the Centre.
"The Centre has asked us to impose curfew from 7 pm to 7 am. But we will anyway be in lockdown so I don’t want to impose the 'curfew' word on people. I urge everyone to follow norms. We will not implement any curfew. Lockdown will continue," Banerjee said.
She said hawkers, salon and parlour owners will be allowed to reopen the shops from May 27 while inter-district buses will be allowed to ply from May 21.
Banerjee also said that Containment zones will be divided into three zones--affected zones, buffer zone and clean zone.
"Private offices, even those inside shopping malls, can work with up to 50 percent staff," Banerjee said.She said that apart from 105 trains, which the state has already requisitioned, her government will request the railways for 120 more Shramik Special trains in the next few days to bring back migrant labourers.
