App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: 3,000 cases registered for violation of rules in Maharashtra

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to prohibit large gatherings and movement on roads on March 23, a day before nation-wide lockdown was announced.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra police has registered around 3,000 offences ever since curfew was imposed in the state to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the state three days ago, a senior official said on March 26.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to prohibit large gatherings and movement on roads on March 23, a day before nation-wide lockdown was announced.

Maharashtra has recorded 125 COVID-19 cases so far, the highest in the country.

Close

The police are taking action against those who venture out of homes unnecessarily.

related news

Cases are also being registered for spreading false information about the pandemic on social media, and for hoarding of essential commodities, the official said.

As many as 2,982 offences under section 144 of the CrPC and section 188 (disobeying government order) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, were registeredin the last four days, he said.

Of these, 417 were registered in Nagpur, 379 in Ahmednagar and 334 in Pune city.

At least 112 offences were registered in Nashik city, 107 in Osmanabad, 184 in Palghar, 93 in Thane city and 113 in Thane Rural, the official said, adding that 141 cases under section 188 were registered in Mumbai till Wednesday night.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #lockdown #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.