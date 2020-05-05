Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Mumbai Police warns of shutting shops that flout social distancing norms

Mumbai Police has said that all standalone shops will start issuing tokens from May 5 to avoid crowding at the counter and flouting of social distancing norms.

It also said that it 'may have to reconsider this service' - warning of shutting such shops where social distancing norms are being flouted.

After lockdown 3.0, that has significant relaxations for opening of standalone shops kicked in from May 4 pictures of crowding and serpentine queues went abuzz on social media.

Violation of social distancing norms and over crowding, especially on liquor shops, was seen in Mumbai and across India as tipplers rushed to stock up.

Mumbai Police tweeted saying that if the social distancing norms are flouted then 'this service may have to be reconsidered':

Lockdown has its rules and exceptions to it have it too. Starting tomorrow, stand alone shops will issue tokens for customers to avoid crowding at counter. If #SocialDistancing is flouted, this service may have to be reconsidered #MaintainSoberDistance #Lockdown3

The authorities are trying hard to avoid worsening of the situation as Mumbai has seen as many as 9,700 COVID-19 cases out of the total of 14,500 known cases in the state of Maharashtra.

The decision of opening up the liquor shops has divided opinions considering the fact that such shops are crowded even on normal days.