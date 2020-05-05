App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Mumbai Police warns of shutting shops that flout social distancing norms

Mumbai Police tweeted saying that shops will now adopt a token system to avoid crowding.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai Police has said that all standalone shops will start issuing tokens from May 5 to avoid crowding at the counter and flouting of social distancing norms.

It also said that it 'may have to reconsider this service' - warning of shutting such shops where social distancing norms are being flouted.

After lockdown 3.0, that has significant relaxations for opening of standalone shops kicked in from May 4 pictures of crowding and serpentine queues went abuzz on social media.

Close

Violation of social distancing norms and over crowding, especially on liquor shops, was seen in Mumbai and across India as tipplers rushed to stock up.

related news

Follow our live blog to catch the latest on Coronavirus pandemic

Mumbai Police tweeted saying that if the social distancing norms are flouted then 'this service may have to be reconsidered':

Lockdown has its rules and exceptions to it have it too. Starting tomorrow, stand alone shops will issue tokens for customers to avoid crowding at counter. If #SocialDistancing is flouted, this service may have to be reconsidered #MaintainSoberDistance #Lockdown3

The authorities are trying hard to avoid worsening of the situation as Mumbai has seen as many as 9,700 COVID-19 cases out of the total of 14,500 known cases in the state of Maharashtra.

The decision of opening up the liquor shops has divided opinions considering the fact that such shops are crowded even on normal days.

Follow all of our Coronavirus coverage here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 09:57 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #mumbai

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus crisis | Delhi leads in testing; West Bengal, UP, Bihar, and MP trail: Report

Coronavirus crisis | Delhi leads in testing; West Bengal, UP, Bihar, and MP trail: Report

BofA says PSBs will need up to Rs 1.14 lakh crore capital; recommends recap bonds to fund banks

BofA says PSBs will need up to Rs 1.14 lakh crore capital; recommends recap bonds to fund banks

Coronavirus impact: Aviation Ministry notifies conditional exemptions for use of drones meant for aid

Coronavirus impact: Aviation Ministry notifies conditional exemptions for use of drones meant for aid

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.