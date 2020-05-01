App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Movement of people for non-essential services between 7 pm and 7 am not allowed: MHA

It is not however immediately clear if the order should be interpreted as allowing movement of people between 7 am and 7 pm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on May 1, extended the current nationwide lockdown (due to end on May 3) by another two weeks. The Home Ministry has prescribed a new set of guidelines for the safety and well being of persons.

It said, "The new guidelines also prescribe certain measures for well being and safety of persons.  Hence, movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am."

ALSO READ: Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Close

 The MHA directed local authorities to issue orders under appropriate provisions of law – such as prohibitory orders [curfew] under Section 144 of CrPC – for this purpose, and ensure strict compliance.

 

However, senior citizens (persons above 65 years of age), persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, in all zones are required to stay at home. The only exception to this rule is for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Under the new guidelines, a limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the Zone.  These include travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road; running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/ coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants; places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc;  social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings; and, religious places/ places of worship for public.  However, movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by MHA.

First Published on May 1, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #lockdown 3

