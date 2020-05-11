Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Economic activities to gather steam in coming days, PM Modi tells chief ministers

In his fifth meeting via video conferencing with the chief ministers of states on the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that economic activities have begun to pick up in various parts of the country, and that the process will gather steam in the days to come.

Asserting that India is on the right path in its battle against COVID-19, PM Modi said that there is global recognition for our success in handling the pandemic. He said that the Centre appreciates the efforts made by all state governments in this regard.

Stating that the geographical spread of the virus – including the worst affected areas – is clearly known, the prime minister said, "Over the past few weeks, officials have understood operating procedures in a time such as this, right up to the District level."

On the resumption of industries, PM Modi said, "Slowly but surely, economic activities have begun to pick up in several parts of the country. In the coming days, this process will further gather steam."

He also said that the fight against the novel coronavirus has to be "more focussed" now and urged the authorities to ensure that all precautions to contain the spread of the virus, including social distancing by maintaining Do Gaj Doori, are enforced strictly.

"Follow-up is of paramount importance and we must do so to the hilt," he added.

PM Modi also stated it is to be ensured that rural India remains free from this crisis.

