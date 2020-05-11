App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Economic activities to gather steam in coming days, PM Modi tells chief ministers

PM Modi said, "Slowly but surely, economic activities have begun to pick up in several parts of the country. In the coming days, this process will further gather steam."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: PM Narendra Modi
File image: PM Narendra Modi

In his fifth meeting via video conferencing with the chief ministers of states on the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that economic activities have begun to pick up in various parts of the country, and that the process will gather steam in the days to come.

Asserting that India is on the right path in its battle against COVID-19, PM Modi said that there is global recognition for our success in handling the pandemic. He said that the Centre appreciates the efforts made by all state governments in this regard.

Stating that the geographical spread of the virus – including the worst affected areas – is clearly known, the prime minister said, "Over the past few weeks, officials have understood operating procedures in a time such as this, right up to the District level."

Close

On the resumption of industries, PM Modi said, "Slowly but surely, economic activities have begun to pick up in several parts of the country. In the coming days, this process will further gather steam."

related news

He also said that the fight against the novel coronavirus has to be "more focussed" now and urged the authorities to ensure that all precautions to contain the spread of the virus, including social distancing by maintaining Do Gaj Doori, are enforced strictly.

"Follow-up is of paramount importance and we must do so to the hilt," he added.

PM Modi also stated it is to be ensured  that rural India remains free from this crisis.

Follow our entire coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 06:18 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #lockdown 3 #Narendra Modi #PM Modi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Complete details of special AC passenger train routes and frequency

Coronavirus lockdown | Complete details of special AC passenger train routes and frequency

COVID-19 treatment: Jaipur's SMS Medical College says plasma therapy shows promise

COVID-19 treatment: Jaipur's SMS Medical College says plasma therapy shows promise

Economy requires Rs 4.5 lakh crore fiscal support at current juncture: FICCI to FM

Economy requires Rs 4.5 lakh crore fiscal support at current juncture: FICCI to FM

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.