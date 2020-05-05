App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Chhattisgarh launches portal for home delivery of liquor, Punjab mulling decision

People can now order alcohol online through the CSMCL website or mobile app, which is available on Google Play Store.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As India enters the third phase of the nationwide lockdown, the government has eased various restrictions to revive the economy.

One of the measures includes reopening of standalone liquor shops in orange and green zones across the country.

Day-1 of Lockdown 3.0 saw serpentine queues in front of the select few liquor shops that had reopened. State revenue coming from liquor sales saw record single-day spikes.

Close

However, considering how people are brazenly flouting lockdown norms in order to purchase liquor, the Chhattisgarh government launched a web portal for home delivery of liquor in green zones, The Indian Express has reported.

related news

The portal has been named after the state-run CSMCL (Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited), which controls the sale of liquor.

“The state government has given permission for online sale of liquor so that crowding at wine shops can be discouraged,” an official told the newspaper.

People can now order alcohol online through the CSMCL website or mobile app, which is available on Google Play Store. It is to be noted, however, that home delivery facility is not available in Raipur and Korba districts, which are not classified as green zones.

To place an online order, one has to register their mobile number, Aadhaar number as well as residence, which will be confirmed through an OTP (One Time Password).

An order of up to 5,000 ml of liquor can be placed at a time, and a delivery charge of Rs 120 will be applicable.

Meanwhile, Punjab is also mulling over the decision to deliver liquor at home as large crowds gathered outside liquor shops violating social distancing norms.

The state excise department has submitted a proposal regarding this to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who is also Punjab’s Excise and Taxation Minister.

“Punjab is under curfew. In our state, shops are opening only between 9 am and 1 pm. When we are taking so much of caution, we cannot let it be free for all,” Singh told the newspaper.

Punjab was one of the first states to write to the Centre seeking permission for opening liquor vends as it was losing revenue to the tune of Rs 500 crore every month.

First Published on May 5, 2020 06:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #India

