App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 09:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Liquor shops may open in orange, green zones

While standalone shops will be allowed to sell liquor in orange and green zones, persons visiting the shops will have to maintain a distance of at least six feet from each other.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As per the new guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1 for phase three of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, standalone alcohol shops in some areas may be allowed to operate while following strict social distancing orders. However, the final decision rests with the state governments.

Till the time lockdown 3.0 is in place, i.e., until May 17, 2020, no person will be allowed to consume paan, gutka, or any tobacco product in public places.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

While standalone shops will be allowed to sell liquor in orange and green zones, persons visiting the shops will have to maintain a distance of at least six feet (do gaz ki doori) from each other.

related news

Moreover, at any given time, no more than five persons will be allowed at such shops, to avoid chances of contracting the deadly disease.

Read Also | Movement of people for non-essential services between 7 pm and 7 am not allowed: MHA

It is noteworthy that the lockdown imposed this time is partial, with several relaxations in economic activity and movement of individuals being introduced across the country, especially in areas where the incidence of COVID-19 cases has been low.

In Red Zones, which are hotspot districts, most activities continue to be suspended, as the number of active COVID-19 cases in such areas remains high.

Green Zones – areas where maximum relaxations have been introduced – are pockets that have not seen any new coronavirus case in the past three weeks, while orange zones will be districts that have reported new cases, but the incidence is not as high as in Red Zones or hotspot districts.

Relaxations have been introduced by the MHA mostly in districts that are classified in green and orange zones.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 08:12 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Ministry of Home Affairs

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO says has grave concerns about COVID-19 impact on weak systems

WHO says has grave concerns about COVID-19 impact on weak systems

Coronavirus wrap May 1 | Lockdown extended till May 17, special trains for moving stranded migrants

Coronavirus wrap May 1 | Lockdown extended till May 17, special trains for moving stranded migrants

Railways passenger services suspended until May 17

Railways passenger services suspended until May 17

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.