Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Liquor shops may open in orange, green zones

As per the new guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1 for phase three of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, standalone alcohol shops in some areas may be allowed to operate while following strict social distancing orders. However, the final decision rests with the state governments.

Till the time lockdown 3.0 is in place, i.e., until May 17, 2020, no person will be allowed to consume paan, gutka, or any tobacco product in public places.

While standalone shops will be allowed to sell liquor in orange and green zones, persons visiting the shops will have to maintain a distance of at least six feet (do gaz ki doori) from each other.

Moreover, at any given time, no more than five persons will be allowed at such shops, to avoid chances of contracting the deadly disease.

It is noteworthy that the lockdown imposed this time is partial, with several relaxations in economic activity and movement of individuals being introduced across the country, especially in areas where the incidence of COVID-19 cases has been low.

In Red Zones, which are hotspot districts, most activities continue to be suspended, as the number of active COVID-19 cases in such areas remains high.

Green Zones – areas where maximum relaxations have been introduced – are pockets that have not seen any new coronavirus case in the past three weeks, while orange zones will be districts that have reported new cases, but the incidence is not as high as in Red Zones or hotspot districts.

Relaxations have been introduced by the MHA mostly in districts that are classified in green and orange zones.