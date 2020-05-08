Coronavirus lockdown: 16% landlords waive rent for up to 2 months; 41% give tenants more time to pay: Survey

A survey has showed that around 16 percent landlords waived rent for up to two months, while another 41 percent gave tenants extension on rental payments in view of a financial crunch during the coronavirus lockdown.

The survey, conducted by property classified 99acres.com which is owned by Info Edge India Ltd, polled 49,600 house owners and brokers who have listed properties for rent or sale. The survey's motive was to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the property market.

Coronavirus India LIVE News

"Most of the landlords are extending a helping hand to the tenants - 44 percent have not increased the rent, 41 percent are giving more time to their tenants to pay and 16 percent have waived the rent for up to two months," the portal, which has over 10 lakh residential and commercial properties listed by owners and brokers, said in a statement.

Despite the sluggish market, 76 percent owners are still looking for renting out their property, whereas 24 percent have postponed the search for tenants.

Majority of the owners (54 percent), who want to rent out their property, expect the rental prices to go down, while only 11 percent are anticipating a rise, the survey said.

Around 80 percent owners, who want to sell their properties, will continue to look for prospective buyers, while 20 percent have postponed their selling plans. As much as 45 percent owners expect the prices to fall, while only 10 percent are anticipating a rise.

Regarding COVID-19's impact on property brokers, the survey found out that 57 percent brokers expect demand to go down post coronavirus, while 29 percent are uncertain about future changes.

According to the survey, there will be increased use of digital tools by developers and brokers to market their products.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.