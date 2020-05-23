App
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: 12 held for offering prayer inside house in Uttar Pradesh

Authorities have imposed section 144 of the CRPC in Muzaffarnagar district barring assembly of more than four people as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Representative image
As many as 12 people were arrested for offering prayer inside a house in violation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown norms in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Residents of the Sisoli village under Bhorakala Police Station, those arrested have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, they said.

“The group was offering friday prayers inside a house in violation of lockdown norms,” a police officer said.

Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CRPC in Muzaffarnagar district barring assembly of more than four people as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 23, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Muzaffarnagar #Uttar Pradesh

