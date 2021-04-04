English
April 04, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records 93,249 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: About 7.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 376th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The country is now witnessing a second wave. India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.24 crore (as of April 4), according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country due to the outbreak stands at 1.64 lakh. While
the total recoveries have increased to 1.16 crore, 6.91 lakh cases remain 'active'. About 7.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. India's regulator has also granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.05 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 29.81 lakh have died so far.
  • April 04, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 24,81,25,908 (24.81 crore) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday (April 3). Of these, 11,66,716 were tested yesterday.

  • April 04, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 6,91,597. As many as 1,16,29,289 (1.6 crore) COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • April 04, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live News Updates | Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, today

  • April 04, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus News Live Updates | The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,64.623, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • April 04, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus News Live Updates | As many as 93,249 new COVID-19 cases and 513 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,24,509 (1.24 crore), according to the latest update from the ministry. This number includes the patients who have recovered and the death toll.

     

  • April 04, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus News Live Updates | Actor Akshay Kumar says he has tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care," he said.

  • April 04, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus News Live Updates | In a bid to encourage people to take the vaccine, the goldsmith community in Gujarat's Rajkot are offering a nose-pin made of gold to women and a hand blender to men getting inoculated at their vaccination camp.

  • April 04, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus News Live Updates | All COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain open on Sunday. Citizens above 45 years are currently eligible to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Centre had written to all states and UTs and asked them to make necessary arrangements to provide COVID jabs to the coronavirus centres on all days in April, including gazetted holidays.

  • April 04, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The Centre on Saturday directed the states and union territories to stop the fresh registration of health and frontline workers. It was found that some ineligible beneficiaries violated the COVID-19 rules by enlisting their names for vaccination against the virus.


     

  • April 04, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The Uttarakhand government declared journalists as frontline workers and said they "have supported the fight against the pandemic as frontline workers for communication, spreading awareness and giving out correct information." Click here for more details. 

  • April 04, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Union Health Ministry: A total of 7.44 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country till 8.00 pm yesterday (April 3), so far.

  • April 04, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1.23 crore. This number includes reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 1.15 crore patients have recovered, 1.64 lakh have died. Total active cases in the country stand at 6.58 lakh.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.