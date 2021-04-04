Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records 93,249 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

April 04, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

the total recoveries have increased to 1.16 crore, 6.91 lakh cases remain 'active'. About 7.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. India's regulator has also granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.05 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 29.81 lakh have died so far.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 376th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The country is now witnessing a second wave. India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.24 crore (as of April 4), according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country due to the outbreak stands at 1.64 lakh. While