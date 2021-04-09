Coronavirus News Live Updates: Pune registers 12,090 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, 70 deaths

April 09, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

the Union Health Ministry. As many as 685 deaths were reported across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus death count in India to 16,68,62. While 59,258 people were discharged, the total active caseload in the country stands at 9,10,319. Around 1,18,51,393 people have recovered so far. The previous high of 1,03,844 new cases in a single day was reported on 5 April. Total Covid-19 vaccination stands at 9,01,98,673. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 25,26,77,379 samples have been tested for Covid-19, upto 7 April. Of these, 12,37,781 samples were tested on Wednesday. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.14 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 29.93 lakh have died so far.

: Today is the 381th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India on April 8 registered as many as 1,26,789 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases ever since the pandemic began. The country's overall tally is now at 1,29,28,574, according to the data updated by