Coronavirus News Live Updates: Pune registers 12,090 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, 70 deaths

We don't need a lockdown, have infrastructure to deal with COVID-19 now, says PM Modi
As the second wave of COVID-19 in India intensifies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 said a number of states have crossed the peak of the pandemic's first wave. The need is to combat the health crisis on "war footing", he said in a review meeting held virtually with the chief ministers of states and union territories. The country is witnessing an unprecedented growth in new infections, Modi said, adding that the situation is a "big cause of worry" before the nation.
The laxity adopted by the public, along with a "casual approach" shown by the administration in some states is responsible for the high transmission rate of the virus, Modi suggested. The country, however, does not require a blanket lockdown and is better poised to tackle the crisis as compared to the last year when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, he claimed. "We didn't have testing labs and PPE kits earlier," Modi said. "Our earlier strategy was to go into complete lockdown to ramp up our health infrastructure. That strategy had helped up," he added.