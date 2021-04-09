English
April 09, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Pune registers 12,090 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, 70 deaths

Coronavirus News Live Updates: As the second wave of COVID-19 in India intensifies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 said a number of states have crossed the peak of the pandemic's first wave. The need is to combat the health crisis on "war footing", he said in a review meeting held virtually with the chief ministers of states and union territories.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 381th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India on April 8 registered as many as 1,26,789 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases ever since the pandemic began. The country's overall tally is now at 1,29,28,574, according to the data updated by
the Union Health Ministry. As many as 685 deaths were reported across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus death count in India to 16,68,62. While 59,258 people were discharged, the total active caseload in the country stands at 9,10,319. Around 1,18,51,393 people have recovered so far. The previous high of 1,03,844 new cases in a single day was reported on 5 April. Total Covid-19 vaccination stands at 9,01,98,673. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 25,26,77,379 samples have been tested for Covid-19, upto 7 April. Of these, 12,37,781 samples were tested on Wednesday. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.14 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 29.93 lakh have died so far.
    Coronavirus Live Updates | We don't need a lockdown, have infrastructure to deal with COVID-19 now, says PM Modi

    As the second wave of COVID-19 in India intensifies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 said a number of states have crossed the peak of the pandemic's first wave. The need is to combat the health crisis on "war footing", he said in a review meeting held virtually with the chief ministers of states and union territories. The country is witnessing an unprecedented growth in new infections, Modi said, adding that the situation is a "big cause of worry" before the nation.

    The laxity adopted by the public, along with a "casual approach" shown by the administration in some states is responsible for the high transmission rate of the virus, Modi suggested. The country, however, does not require a blanket lockdown and is better poised to tackle the crisis as compared to the last year when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, he claimed. "We didn't have testing labs and PPE kits earlier," Modi said. "Our earlier strategy was to go into complete lockdown to ramp up our health infrastructure. That strategy had helped up," he added.

  • April 09, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Maharashtra reports 56,286 new COVID-19 positive cases, 36,130 recoveries and 376 deaths. Total cases 32,29,547, Active cases: 521,317, Death toll: 57,028. The health department conducted 236,815 tests during the day, the state's overall test count went up to 2,13,85,551. Mumbai saw a single-day jump of 8,938 cases and 25 deaths on April 8. With this, its infection tally reached 4,91,980 and death toll 11,881.

  • April 09, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Former Kerala CM and Congress leader Oommen Chandy tests positive for COVID-19

    Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who had been suffering from fever for the past two days, tested COVID-19 positive on April 8. Although his family wishes to treat him at home, news agency IANS quoted sources as saying that he might be moved to a private hospital soon.

    The 77-year-old veteran politician had been the Kerala Chief Minister for two terms; He had kept busy these past weeks, campaigning for the Congress party in the state that went to polls on April 6. He had to travel the lengths of Kerala for the election campaign and was reportedly looking pale while he was waiting for his turn to cast his vote at his home turf Puthupally in Kottayam district, where he is hoping to win for the 12th time.

    The news of Oommen Chandy testing positive for COVID-19 came just hours after Kerala’s incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that he is COVID-19 positive.

  • April 09, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Gujarat reports 4,021 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, 2,197 recoveries and 35 deaths. Total cases 332,474, Active cases: 20,473, Death toll: 4,655. The state's largest city, Ahmedabad saw 951 new cases, the highest in the last 24 hours.

  • April 09, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Pune registers 12,090 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, 70 deaths

    Pune district in Maharashtra reported 12,090 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 6,16,127, a health official said. The death toll due to the virus reached 10,472 with 70 patients succumbing to the infection. "Of the 12,090 cases, 7010 were reported from the areas in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, which now has 3,12,382 patients. A total of 4,099 patients were discharged from hospitals," he said. With 2,351 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, the COVID-19 count there now stands at 1,61,119.

  • April 09, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | 37 doctors of Delhi hospital test COVID-19 positive despite being vaccinated

    The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has also hit Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as 37 doctors at the private facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Most of these doctors have mild symptoms; few had to be hospitalised after they complained of uneasiness. Of the 37 doctors, 32 are in home isolation and five are admitted in the hospital for treatment, sources said on April 8.

    All the doctors got infected while attending to COVID-19 patients at the hospital, despite having received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the first phase of the inoculation drive that started on January 16. Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases on April 8 -- the highest single-day surge this year – with 24 more people dying due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the Delhi Health Department.

    A hospital source said: “Thirty-seven doctors who were serving coronavirus patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. Majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and rest five are admitted in the hospital.”

