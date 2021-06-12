MARKET NEWS

June 12, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Coronavirus Live Updates: Mumbai reports 696 new COVID-19 cases, 658 recoveries and 24 deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 30% of Delhi's 18 yrs plus population given at least one dose of Covid vaccine: Atishi.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.92 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,63,079 deaths. A total of 2,76,55,493 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 11,21,671 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises 3.83 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's
recovery rate now stands at 94.93 percent. Globally, more than 17.47 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 37.54 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 24.6 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • June 12, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US says G7 may reallocate $100 billion from IMF funds to COVID-ravaged nations

    The United States and other Group of Seven nations are considering reallocating $100 billion from the International Monetary Fund's warchest to help countries struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, the White House said. The issue will be on the table when G7 leaders discuss how to help steer the world's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic at a three-day summit in Cornwall, England, which began on Friday.

    "The United States and our G7 partners are actively considering a global effort to multiply the impact of the proposed Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation to the countries most in need," the U.S. president's office said. "At potentially up to $100 billion in size, the proposed effort would further support health needs – including vaccinations," it said, adding that it would help promote a more sustained and inclusive global recovery.

    SDRs are the IMF's reserve asset, and are exchangeable for dollars, euros, sterling, yen and Chinese yuan or renminbi. Member states can loan or donate their SDR reserves to other countries for their use. The United States, which has targeted the SDR allocation to be distributed around the "late (northern) summer," on Friday said: "We strongly support the effort to recycle SDRs to further support health needs."

  • June 12, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Some reports have suggested shortening the gap between both doses of Covishield, says govt

    There have been reports that it would be better to shorten the gap b/w 2 doses of COVISHIELD, in light of variants in circulation. Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog has assured that there is no need for panic on need for an immediate change in dosage interval: Govt of India

  • June 12, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | “Let us adopt due scientific process and respect the decision taken by NTAGI...Covishield Vaccine Doses Gap Reduction requires proper scientific study in the context of our country’s scenario," Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said: Govt of India

  • June 12, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | French President Emmanuel Macron calls for easing of supply of ingredients for production of Covid vaccines to India, others.

  • June 12, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Preparations underway for Rath Yatra in Puri

    District Magistrate of Puri says, "39 of the total 42 wheels of the chariot have already been constructed, around 200 workers are working. They stay in isolation separately, they have minimum interaction with normal public." We'll conduct Rath Yatra without the presence of devotees, as per Govt orders. It'll be like last year. Everyone who will pull the chariot will undergo RT-PCR test. Strict protocol will be followed. Those sitting at homes can watch the procession online: Samarth Varma, Puri DM

  • June 12, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 17.47 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

