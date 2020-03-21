Live now
Mar 21, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Delhi couple with quarantine seal de-boarded from Rajdhani
LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its affect on various sectors.
At least 258 cases of COVID-19 have been reported from India so far. Non-essential services have been shut in Maharahshtra, which has recorded the highest numbers of cases, as well as in Delhi.
Airlines and trains are curtailing services on March 22 in order to observe 'Janata Curfew' promulgated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For more latest updates, scroll down:
Worldwide virus lockdowns as WHO warns young people 'not invincible'
Aviation Turbine Fuel price cut by 14% from March 21
Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE updates: There are 13 coronavirus positive cases- 3 cases in Vadodara,3 in Surat,5 in Ahmedabad,1 in Gandhinagar and 1 in Rajkot. We are between stages 2 and 3. 1 person tried to run away from the isolation ward against whom we've taken police action.
Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh LIVE updates: All examinations, practicals, evaluation scheduled up to March 31 have been postponed till further orders in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
FIR against chemist for selling N95 masks at four times of fixed price in HP's Kangra
A chemist was booked for selling N95 masks at over four times higher than the fixed price in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district amid the COVID-19 outbreak, police said on Saturday.
A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the owner of a medical store located in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda under Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act at Kangra police station on a complaint by the district food and civil supplies department, they added.
Additional SHO of Kangra police station Jasbir Singh told PTI on Saturday that the FIR had been lodged against pharmacy owner Rakesh Vohra.
However, Singh said the accused had not been arrested so far as the matter was being investigated.
– PTI
Hundreds of millions of people worldwide kicked off the weekend under a coronavirus lockdown, as the global death toll accelerated sharply and the World Health Organization warned the young they were "not invincible".
The pandemic has completely upended lives across the planet, sharply restricting the movement of huge populations, shutting down schools and businesses, and forcing millions to work from home -- while many have lost their livelihoods entirely.
While President Donald Trump insisted the United States was "winning" the war against the virus, individual states dramatically ramped up restrictions, with New York and Illinois joining California in ordering residents to stay home.
The virus death toll surged past 11,000 worldwide, with 4,000 alone in worst-hit Italy where the daily number of fatalities has shot up relentlessly over the past week.
– AFP
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 215 evacuees from Milan (Italy) at ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility, Delhi have tested negative for coronavirus after 7 days stay at the facility. Group includes 151 males and 64 females. Most of these evacuees are students studying in Italy.
The second and final sampling will be done on the 14th day of the quarantine period and if that also results as negative, then all these 215 persons will be released from the facility.
– Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: Two passengers marked with mandatory quarantine were found to be travelling on Rajdhani train between Bengaluru and Delhi today. They were immediately de-boarded and the entire coach was sanitised. Citizens are advised to practice social distancing and follow quarantine requirements.
Eight passengers, who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March, have tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday.
Passengers are advised to avoid non essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens.
– Ministry of Railways
Maharashtra Labour commissioner tells companies not to terminate jobs, reduce wages
Aviation Turbine Fuel price cut by 14% from March 21
The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) will be reduced by 14 percent from March 21. The move will bring some relief to airlines, which are suffering from a weak demand because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. To curtail the spread, most domestic carriers have suspended international operations as a result of visa advisories and other travel restrictions.
As of March 1, one kilolitre of ATF was available in Delhi at Rs 56,859.01 and in Mumbai for Rs 56,400.74. Similarly, the price of one kilolitre ATF in Chennai was at Rs 58,875.63 and Rs 62,160. 48 in Kolkata. These prices are set to be reduced by nearly 14 percent from March 21 onwards.
Click here to read more.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates: Bajaj Auto shuts operation in Pune:
Bajaj Auto to close down it's facilities in Akurdi and Chakan from March 23 to March 30 in compliance with Maharashtra governments orders. Bajaj Auto's plants at Waluj and Pantnagar to continue to operate.
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE updates: Mumbai Metro One suspends operations on March 22 (Sunday) to encourage people to stay at home and make 'Janta Curfew' an unprecedented success. (ANI)