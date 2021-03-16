Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai sees 1,712 COVID-19 cases, 1,239 recoveries, 4 deaths

March 16, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

with 118 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering an upward trend for five days in a row, the total active caseload has gone up to 2,19,262 which is 1.93 percent of the total infections in the country, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.68 percent, the data stated. As many as 26,624 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 20. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,07,352, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.39 per cent, according to the data. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research ( ICMR ), 22,74,07,413 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to March 14,including 7,03,772 on Sunday. The 118 new fatalities include 50 from Maharashtra, 20 from Punjab and 15 from Kerala, the data showed. A total of 1,58,725 deaths have so far been reported in the country, including 52,861 from Maharashtra, 12,547 from Tamil Nadu , 12,390 from Karnataka , 10,941 from Delhi, 10,292 from West Bengal, 8,746 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,184 from Andhra Pradesh, it stated. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR ," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. Globally, more than 11.94 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.47 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.82 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

: Today is the 356th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,58,725