March 16, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai sees 1,712 COVID-19 cases, 1,239 recoveries, 4 deaths

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 355th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 356th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,58,725
with 118 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering an upward trend for five days in a row, the total active caseload has gone up to 2,19,262 which is 1.93 percent of the total infections in the country, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.68 percent, the data stated. As many as 26,624 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 20. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,07,352, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.39 per cent, according to the data. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,74,07,413 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to March 14,including 7,03,772 on Sunday. The 118 new fatalities include 50 from Maharashtra, 20 from Punjab and 15 from Kerala, the data showed. A total of 1,58,725 deaths have so far been reported in the country, including 52,861 from Maharashtra, 12,547 from Tamil Nadu, 12,390 from Karnataka, 10,941 from Delhi, 10,292 from West Bengal, 8,746 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,184 from Andhra Pradesh, it stated. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. Globally, more than 11.94 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.47 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.82 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai sees 1,712 COVID-19 cases, 1,239 recoveries, 4 deaths
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol.com
  • March 16, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | No spectators allowed in remaining T20s as COVID-19 cases rise in Gujarat

    The remaining three T20 international matches between India and England, at the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera, would be played behind closed doors, said Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President of Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). Earlier, 50 percent tickets for all five T20Is between the two teams, scheduled to be played in the same venue, were sold. However, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, no spectators would be allowed in the last three matches.

    The spectators who have bought the tickets for the remaining T20I matches would be provided "complete refund", said the statement issued by Nathwani. The recently-inaugurated stadium witnessed up to 60,000 fans attending the India vs England encounter. The stadium has a capacity of 1,32,000 spectators, making it the "world's largest stadium in terms of spectator capacity."

  • March 16, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 vaccine is safe, say AstraZeneca and UK regulator

    The vaccines produced by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca to protect against Covid-19 are safe and there is no evidence to suggest that the jabs are the cause behind blood clots as reported in some European countries, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical major and the UK's medicines regulator have said.

  • March 16, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Piramal Enterprises to cover COVID vaccination costs for employees taking jabs in India

    Piramal Enterprises on Monday said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees and their immediate family members who receive the jabs in India. The company will absorb the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees and their immediate family members that are eligible and choose to receive the vaccination in India, Piramal Enterprises said in a statement.

    The company has also set up virtual vaccine help desks across its offices in India to address employee queries on the vaccination including enabling registrations, information on vaccination centres, etc, it added. "Driven by our values, we believe that employees are our greatest assets, and we remain committed to ensuring their wellbeing and welfare. We are happy to absorb the cost of the COVID-19 vaccination, as well as to support them through the process, should they choose to get vaccinated," Piramal Enterprises Executive Director Nandini Piramal said.

  • March 16, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Portugal begins gradual easing of lockdown

    Portugal on Monday began easing some of the lockdown restrictions in place since mid-January, reopening nurseries and primary schools, hair salons and bookshops, but insisted on the need to move cautiously in order to avoid a new spike in coronavirus infections. "Today, we are beginning the first phase of lifting the lockdown, but it must be very cautious and gradual," Prime Minister Antonio Costa tweeted.

  • March 16, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 12 teachers of a school found positive for COVID-19

    As many as 12 teachers and two others at a government school in Mancherial district of Telangana on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.
    COVID-19 tests were conducted for 55 people in the school after a teacher tested positive, she said. Out of the 55 people, 14, including 12 teachers, a cook and a student, were found positive, she said. All 14 were asymptomatic and they have been advised home isolation.

  • March 16, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi records 368 fresh COVID-19 cases; positivity rate 0.59%

    Delhi on Monday recorded 368 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.  
    On Sunday, the daily fresh cases tally had crossed the 400-mark for the fourth consecutive day. Delhi on Saturday had recorded 419 COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent. On Sunday, the city reported 407 cases and the positivity rate was 0.60 per cent.  

  • March 16, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra govt announces stricter norms for hotels, cinema halls, offices

    Cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices except those related to health and essential services in Maharashtra will function at 50 percent capacity till March 31, the state government said on Monday. Violation of norms will result in the shutting down of the establishment as long as the Central government''s notification of the COVID-19 pandemic as a "disaster" is in force, it said.

    Nobody will be allowed inside these establishments without wearing a mask and a temperature check, the state government said in a notification as Maharashtra again recorded 15,000-plus new cases of infection on Monday. Establishments (cinema halls, hotels, offices) will ensure they have enough personnel to enforce the mask rule as well as physical distancing by all visitors.

  • March 16, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai sees 1,712 COVID-19 cases, 1,239 recoveries, 4 deaths

    Mumbai added over 1500 COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row on Monday, taking its tally to 3,43,947, an official said. Monday's addition of 1,712 cases was also the third day when the surge was over the 1700-mark, with 1,962 cases being reported on Sunday, he said. Four deaths took the toll to 11,535, while the recovery count touched 3,17,579 after 1,239 people were discharged on Monday, the official added.

  • March 16, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 356th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

