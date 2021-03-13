English
March 13, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Pune's sharp COVID-19 surge continues, district sees 3,184 new cases

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 353rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 353rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded a total of 1,13,08,846 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,58,306 deaths. A total of 1,09,53,303 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. However, there are 1,97,237 'active' cases in the country, which comprises
1.74 percent of the total caseload. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.86 percent. Globally, more than 11.84 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.28 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.56 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • March 13, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, says study 

    Patients without COVID-19 symptoms are far less likely to test positive, and unknowingly spread COVID-19 ten days after receiving a second dose of a messenger RNA vaccine, compared to those who have not been vaccinated, a study says. Researchers from Mayo Clinic in the US noted that several vaccines are now clinically available under emergency use authorisation and have demonstrated efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

  • March 13, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 2.80 crore vaccine doses administered so far; 18.40 lakh jabs given on March 12 till 8 pm

    The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.80 crore with 18.40 lakh jabs given on Friday till the evening, the Union Health Ministry said. According to a provisional report till Friday 7 pm, of the 2,80,05,817 vaccine doses administered so far, 72,84,406 healthcare and 72,15,815 frontline workers have received the first dose, while 41,76,446 healthcare and 9,28,751 frontline workers have been given the second dose.

    Besides, 71,69,695 senior citizens and 12,30,704 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities also have been given the first dose of vaccine. "Total 18,40,897 vaccine doses were given on Friday till 8 pm, the 56th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

  • March 13, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Italy Toughens COVID-19 Restrictions, Imposes Easter Lockdown

    Most of Italy, including its capital Rome and its financial centre Milan, will have curbs on business and movement intensified from Monday as the government ramps up its efforts to stem a steady rise in coronavirus cases. The country will also be placed under a nationwide lockdown over the Easter weekend for the second year running, the government said on Friday.

    Italy, the first Western country hit hard by the pandemic, saw infections rise by 10% this week compared with the week before, and officials have warned that the situation is deteriorating as new, highly contagious variants gain ground. In recent months the country has calibrated restrictions in its 20 regions according to a four-tier, colour-coded system (white, yellow, orange and red) based on local infection levels which are revised every week.

    Under an order approved on Friday by Health Minister Roberto Speranza seven regions have been shifted into the toughest red zones, including Lombardy around Milan, and Lazio around Rome. Three other regions were already red, meaning half the country's regions and most of its population will be under the most severe restrictions from Monday.

  • March 13, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | South Korea reports three-week high 490 coronavirus cases

    South Korea reported a three-week high 490 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, with infections creeping higher as the authorities prepare for a broad vaccine rollout. The daily tally as of Friday midnight was up slightly from 488 the day before to the highest since Feb. 19, said the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Of Friday's total, 474 were locally transmitted infections and 16 imported.

    This brings the country's total coronavirus infections to 95,176 with 1,667 COVID-19 deaths. Nearly 70% of the domestically transmitted cases have been from the capital, Seoul, and its neighbouring areas, where about half the nation’s 52 million people live. South Korea plans to begin vaccinating the general public, starting with people over age 65 and healthcare workers, next month, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a health official. The government is to announce details of the vaccination plan early next week.

    The country has administered 583,658 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday midnight, according to the KDCA, including both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech shots.The government said on Friday it will extend current social distancing rules with a ban on private gathering of more than four people in a bid to stamp out the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

  • March 13, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Vaccines for all over-40s in UK by Easter

    People over 40 in the UK will be offered their first coronavirus vaccination by Easter on April 4 as a boost in supplies will allow rapid expansion of the inoculation programme, the Telegraph reported on Friday, citing a senior government source. Vaccine stocks are expected to more than double, allowing the National Health Service (NHS) to offer a million doses a day in coming weeks, the newspaper said.

    People over the age of 50 are expected to receive an invitation for a vaccine dose over the next week, around three weeks ahead of the government’s target, according to the report. A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Social Care said that the claim that over-40s would be offered vaccine shots by Easter is “incorrect,” when contacted by Reuters. “We have set out our timelines for the vaccination programme and there is no change to this.” “We intend to offer a first dose to all over-50s by mid-April and all adults by the end of July,” the spokeswoman said.

  • March 13, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US, India, Japan and Australia counter China with billion-dose vaccine pact

    The United States and three of its closest Indo-Pacific partners committed to supplying up to a billion coronavirus vaccine doses across Asia by the end of 2022 on Friday at a meeting carefully choreographed to counter China's growing influence in the region. U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia, India and Japan - countries together known as the Quad - pledged at their first summit to forge a free and open Indo-Pacific, including cooperation on maritime, cyber and economic security, all issues vital to the four democracies in the face of challenges from Beijing. "We're renewing our commitment to ensure that our region is governed by international law, committed to upholding universal values, and free from coercion," Biden told his counterparts, without naming China.

  • March 13, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi records 431 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in 2 months

    Delhi on Friday recorded 431 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in nearly two months, while the positivity rate increased to 0.60 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The death toll climbed to 10,936 with two more fatalities, as per the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

    The city recorded over 400 cases for the second consecutive days on Friday. The count on Thursday was 409. Delhi had registered 370 cases on Wednesday and 320 on Tuesday. The city had reported three deaths due to the disease on Wednesday and four on Tuesday. On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases, respectively, were recorded in the national capital. Delhi had registered 321 coronavirus cases and one death last Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

  • March 13, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh reports 167 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in a day

    The number of fresh COVID-19 cases reported daily in Uttar Pradesh has been showing an upward trend in the last 10 days with 167 new instances of the infection reported in a day, according to official data on Friday. Two fresh COVID-19 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 8,743, he said. Ten days ago, daily cases were in two-digits. Now it is seeing an upward trend, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said. "In the past 24 hours there were 167 fresh cases of COVID-19," he said. So far, 5,94,396 COVID-19 patients have been discharged following treatment. The state now has 1819 active cases of which 802 are in home-isolation.

  • March 13, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Bulgaria on Friday temporary halted inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine until the European medicine regulator produces a written statement dispelling all doubts about the vaccine's safety. "Until all doubts are dispelled and as long as the experts do not give guarantees that it does not pose a risk to the people, we are halting the inoculations with this vaccine," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in a statement. Bulgaria joined Denmark, Norway and Iceland, who had temporary suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid reports that blood clots had formed in some who had received the shot.

  • March 13, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kerala records 1,780 new COVID-19 cases, 3,377 recoveries

    Kerala added 1,780 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday pushing the caseload to 10,87,792, while 3,377 people were cured of the infection, the state government said. With 14 more fatalities being recorded, the toll mounted to 4,369. Active cases touched 32,174 and recoveries 10,50,603, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a release. In the last 24 hours, 52,134 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 3.41 per cent. So far, 1,21,82,285 samples have been sent for testing.

  • March 13, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Andhra Pradesh reports 210 COVID-19 cases, the highest after 2 months

    Andhra Pradesh reported 210 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest after two months, pushing the gross up to 8,91,388. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, 140 patients had recovered and one more succumbed in the state, the latest bulletin said. The number of active cases rose to 1,227 after a total of 8,82,981 recoveries and 7,180 deaths, it said.

  • March 13, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 353rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

