Coronavirus News Live Updates: Pune's sharp COVID-19 surge continues, district sees 3,184 new cases

March 13, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

1.74 percent of the total caseload. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.86 percent. Globally, more than 11.84 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.28 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.56 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

: Today is the 353rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded a total of 1,13,08,846 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,58,306 deaths. A total of 1,09,53,303 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. However, there are 1,97,237 'active' cases in the country, which comprises