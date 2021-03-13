Coronavirus News Live Updates: Pune's sharp COVID-19 surge continues, district sees 3,184 new cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, says study
Patients without COVID-19 symptoms are far less likely to test positive, and unknowingly spread COVID-19 ten days after receiving a second dose of a messenger RNA vaccine, compared to those who have not been vaccinated, a study says. Researchers from Mayo Clinic in the US noted that several vaccines are now clinically available under emergency use authorisation and have demonstrated efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.