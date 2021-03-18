Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: EU proposes COVID-19 passes to allow residents to travel across bloc by summer

English
March 18, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 358th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India's COVID-19 tally stands at 1.14 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry. This includes a death toll stands at 1.59 lakh. While the total active caseload has increased to 2.34 lakh, the number of patients who have recuperated from
the disease has surged to 1.10 crore. Globally, more than 12.08 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.97 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years having comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 3.50 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Poland announces nationwide restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

    Poland announced yesterday that it was introducing nationwide restrictions as the daily tally of new coronavirus cases reached the highest level this year.

    The country has been implementing regional lockdowns in an effort to contain a surge in infections driven by a highly contagious variant first discovered in Britain, but the government had said a national lockdown was possible if case numbers kept rising.

    Theatres, shopping malls, hotels and cinemas will be closed from March 20 until after the Easter holidays, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference. Schools will also move entirely to online learning, even for the youngest children. (Input from Reuters)

  • March 18, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden called upon to support India, South Africa at WTO on COVID-19 vaccines

    A group of lawmakers in the US have urged President Joe Biden to support the move by India and South Africa before the World Trade Organization (WTO) for emergency temporary waiver of some Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) rules to enable greater production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests. (Input from PTI)

  • March 18, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The European Union has proposed COVID-19 passes to allow its 450 million residents to travel freely across the bloc by summer.

  • March 18, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1.14 crore. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 1.10 crore patients have recovered, 1.59 lakh have died. Total active cases in the country stand at 2.34 lakh.

  • March 18, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 12.08 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at more than 27.97 lakh.

    With over 2.95 crore reported cases so far, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom.

  • March 18, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its socio-economic impact and the massive vaccination drive across the world.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 358th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the infectious disease. Daily cases being reported in India have been increasing sharply, months after the curve was flattened. Some states and Union Territories are imposing local restrictions when and where required.

    India began its massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Over 3.5 crore doses have been administered in the country so far.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

