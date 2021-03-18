Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: EU proposes COVID-19 passes to allow residents to travel across bloc by summer

March 18, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

the disease has surged to 1.10 crore. Globally, more than 12.08 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.97 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years having comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 3.50 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

: Today is the 358th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India's COVID-19 tally stands at 1.14 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry. This includes a death toll stands at 1.59 lakh. While the total active caseload has increased to 2.34 lakh, the number of patients who have recuperated from