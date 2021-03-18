Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: EU proposes COVID-19 passes to allow residents to travel across bloc by summer

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Poland announces nationwide restrictions amid COVID-19 surge
Poland announced yesterday that it was introducing nationwide restrictions as the daily tally of new coronavirus cases reached the highest level this year.
The country has been implementing regional lockdowns in an effort to contain a surge in infections driven by a highly contagious variant first discovered in Britain, but the government had said a national lockdown was possible if case numbers kept rising.
Theatres, shopping malls, hotels and cinemas will be closed from March 20 until after the Easter holidays, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference. Schools will also move entirely to online learning, even for the youngest children. (Input from Reuters)