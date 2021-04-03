English
April 03, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates | Uttar Pradesh schools to remain shut till April 11 for students upto Class 8

Coronavirus News Live Updates: The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country crossed seven crore with 12,76,191 doses given till 8 pm on Friday, the Health Ministry said as India registered this year's highest single day rise of 81,466 infections.

Coronavirus News LIVE: Today is the 375th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India reported 81,466 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.23 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data on April 2. The number active cases have increased to 6,14,696. The death toll increased
to 1,63,396 with 469 fatalities. Globally, over 13 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and more than 29 lakh have died so far. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 7 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
    Elderly woman at a vaccination centre in India (File image: AP)
  • April 03, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus India LIVE | Uttar Pradesh schools to remain shut till April 11 for students up to Class 8 
    The Uttar Pradesh government on April 1 extended the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8 till April 11, amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the state, according to an official. Earlier, the government had shut schools for students up to Class 8 till March 31.
    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued the fresh directions during a review meeting at his 5-Kalidas Marg residence, directing the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till April 11, an official spokesperson said, adding that authorities have been ordered to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are followed for other classes.
    During this period, teachers will continue to go to schools for administrative work while education activities will not be there, the chief minister said. Read more here 

  • April 03, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus India LIVE | The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country crossed seven crore with 12,76,191 doses given till 8 pm on Friday, the Health Ministry said as India registered this year's highest single day rise of 81,466 infections. The country has administered a total of 7,06,18,026 vaccine doses till 8 pm, the ministry said, adding that the number included 6,13,56,345 people who received its first dose. The second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 92,61,681 people. More than 36.7 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on April 1, the highest single-day coverage till now, the ministry had said. (PTI)

  • April 03, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Globally, over 13 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and more than 29 lakh have died so far.

  • April 03, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

  • April 03, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus India LIVE | Today is the 375th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India reported 81,466 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.23 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data on April 2.

  • April 03, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments from India and around the world.

