Coronavirus News Live Updates: 36,902 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, a new high; 112 deaths

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 368th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 368th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,18,46,652 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,60,949 deaths. A total of 1,12,64,637 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,21,066 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 3.55
percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.09 percent. Globally, more than 12.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.56 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 5.55 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
    A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kenya imposes Nairobi lockdown, shuts schools, to contain COVID-19

    Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday placed Nairobi and several nearby counties under a partial lockdown, and closed schools and bars in those areas, in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19. In a national address, Kenyatta ordered "that there shall be cessation of all movement by road, rail, or air into and out of the disease-infected area... effective midnight tonight" in Nairobi and four other counties where cases are rising fast.

    Kenya is gripped by a deadly third wave of the pandemic but nearly three-quarters of all cases have been recorded in the capital Nairobi and the nearby counties of Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos and Nakuru. Kenyatta said all public gatherings in those areas -- political, religious or otherwise -- were temporarily suspended, while schools were shuttered except to those doing exams or for medical students.

  • March 27, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Gujarat reports 2,190 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 discharges and 6 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 2,96,320, Total discharges: 2,81,707, Active cases: 10,134, Total deaths: 4,479.

  • March 27, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Night curfew in Maharashtra from March 28: CMO

    The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said on March 26 that night curfew will be imposed in the state from the night of March 28. A separate order in this regard will be issued by the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department soon, news agency ANI reported. The night curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra in view of the alarming rise in the number of coronavirus infections being reported daily.

    The Chief Minister's Office has also directed all malls to remain close from 8 pm to 7 am. The directions come after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of divisional commissioners, collectors, SPs, and senior doctors of district hospitals to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, earlier in the day.

  • March 27, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka reports 2,566 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,207 discharges and 13 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 981,000 lakh, Total discharges: 948,988, Active cases: 19,553, Total deaths: 12,484. For the fourth successive day that the state has reported over 2,000 new cases. On March 25, it registered 2,523.

  • March 27, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 36,902 fresh coronavirus cases on March 26, the biggest one-day rise since the start of the pandemic.  India's financial capital Mumbai also observed a record rise of 5,515 cases on Friday, health officials said. The state's caseload jumps to 26,37,735, taking its positivity rate to 13.86 percent. It also reported 112 deaths on Friday, the death toll reached 53,907.

  • March 27, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 1,534 fresh COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 654,276 lakh, Total discharges: 636,000, Active cases: 6,051, Total deaths: 10,987.  A total of 85,092 tests, including 53,044 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, the Health Department said.

  • March 27, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 368th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

