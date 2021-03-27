Coronavirus News Live Updates: 36,902 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, a new high; 112 deaths

March 27, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.09 percent. Globally, more than 12.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.56 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 5.55 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

: Today is the 368th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,18,46,652 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,60,949 deaths. A total of 1,12,64,637 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,21,066 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 3.55