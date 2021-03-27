Coronavirus News Live Updates: 36,902 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, a new high; 112 deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kenya imposes Nairobi lockdown, shuts schools, to contain COVID-19
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday placed Nairobi and several nearby counties under a partial lockdown, and closed schools and bars in those areas, in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19. In a national address, Kenyatta ordered "that there shall be cessation of all movement by road, rail, or air into and out of the disease-infected area... effective midnight tonight" in Nairobi and four other counties where cases are rising fast.
Kenya is gripped by a deadly third wave of the pandemic but nearly three-quarters of all cases have been recorded in the capital Nairobi and the nearby counties of Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos and Nakuru. Kenyatta said all public gatherings in those areas -- political, religious or otherwise -- were temporarily suspended, while schools were shuttered except to those doing exams or for medical students.