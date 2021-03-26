English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
March 26, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Pune logs 6,432 new COVID-19 cases, 42 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 5.31 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 367th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,17,87,534 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,60,692 deaths. A total of 1,12,31,650 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 3,95,192 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 3.35 percent of the
total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.28 percent. Globally, more than 12.53 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.53 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 5.31 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • March 26, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Pune sees 6,432 COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths, 1,200 recoveries

    The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 6,432 in the last 24 hours to touch 4,92,694, while the day also saw 42 deaths and 1,200 people getting discharged, an official said yesterday. Of the new cases, Pune city accounted for 3,286, Pimpri Chinchwad 1,811 and the rest were in rural and cantonment areas, he added. Pune city now has a caseload of 2,47,629, while it is 1,28,747 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,16,318 in rural andcantonment areas, the official said. The district has so far seen 9,724 deaths. (AP)

  • March 26, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Pfizer, BioNTech launch COVID-19 vaccine trial in kids under 12

    Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE began testing their COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12, with hopes of expanding vaccination to that age range by early 2022, the U.S. drugmaker said yesterday. The first volunteers in the early-stage trial were given their first injections on March 24, Pfizer spokesperson Sharon Castillo said. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was authorized by US regulators in late December for people age 16 and older. The pediatric trial, which will include children as young as 6 months, follows a similar one launched by Moderna Inc last week. (Reuters)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 26, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US gives $15 million to Palestinians to deal with COVID-19

    The United States said yesterday that it is giving $15 million to vulnerable Palestinian communities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a sharp reversal from the Trump administration which cut off almost all aid to the Palestinians. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement at the UN Security Councils monthly Mideast meeting, saying the money from the U.S. Agency for International Development will support Catholic Relief Services' COVID-19 response efforts in health care facilities and for vulnerable families in the West Bank and Gaza. In addition, she said, the funds will support emergency food aid to communities in need as a result of the pandemic. (AP)

  • March 26, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 367th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.