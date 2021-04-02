English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
April 02, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports over 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported 72,330 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.22 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data on April 1.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 374th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India reported 72,330 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.22 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data on April 1. The number active cases have increased to 5,84,055. The death toll
increased to 1,62,927 with 459 fatalities. Globally, more than 12.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.56 lakh have died so far. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 6.75 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • April 02, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST
  • April 02, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

    Coronavirus News  LIVE Updates | Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shot 91% effective in updated data, protective against South African variant

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Thursday their vaccine is around 91 percent effective at preventing COVID-19, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months.

    The shot also showed early signs of preventing disease in a small subset of study volunteers in South Africa, where a concerning new variant called B.1.351 is circulating.

    Although lower than the stunning 95 percent efficacy result reported from its 44,000-person clinical trial in November, overall efficacy of 91.3% shows the vaccine to be a powerful tool against an evolving virus. The virus now has more transmissible forms and those that have been shown to evade antibody protection in lab studies and real-world clinical trials.

    "These data reinforce our view that we have some really potent vaccines," said Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Britain's Imperial College London, who was not involved in the Pfizer trial.

    Pfizer's Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said the updated result, which includes data on more than 12,000 people fully inoculated for at least six months, positions the drugmakers to submit for full U.S. regulatory approval. (Inputs from Reuters)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 02, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus News  LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports over 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike

    Maharashtra on Thursday reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, which pushed the caseload to 28,56,163, a health official said.

    The state reported 249 deaths during the day, another record since October last year, taking the fatality count to 54,898. As many as 32,641 patients were discharged, the highest so far, taking the recovery count to 24,33,368. The number of active patients is 3,66,533 now.

    Before this, the highest one-day spike was reported on March 28 (40,414).

    Out of the 249 deaths, 140 occurred in the last 48 hours and 109 in the last week, he said. There are 19,09,498 people in home quarantine and 18,432 others in institutional quarantine.

  • April 02, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Mumbai saw 475% rise in COVID-19 cases in a month

    Mumbai added 88,710 new coronavirus cases in March 2021, which is nearly 475 percent more than February’s infection count, data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed. The city had reported 18,359 COVID-19 cases in February and 16,328 in January this year.

    This means that there were 70,351 more cases in Mumbai in March as compared to the previous month and 72,382 more cases as compared to the tally in January.

    Read the full story

  • April 02, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Delhi reports highest single-day spike in 2021

    Delhi, on April 1, added 2,790 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the national capital's tally of active cases over 10,000 to 10,498. This is the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases Delhi has seen in 2021.

    In the past 24 hours, Delhi also reported 1,121 recoveries, and nine deaths, according to the health department.

    Read the full story

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 02, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 371st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.