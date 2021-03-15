English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
March 15, 2021 / 12:31 PM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 85 days

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 355th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 355th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,58,725
with 118 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering an upward trend for five days in a row, the total active caseload has gone up to 2,19,262 which is 1.93 percent of the total infections in the country, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.68 percent, the data stated. As many as 26,624 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 20. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,07,352, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.39 per cent, according to the data. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,74,07,413 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to March 14,including 7,03,772 on Sunday. The 118 new fatalities include 50 from Maharashtra, 20 from Punjab and 15 from Kerala, the data showed. A total of 1,58,725 deaths have so far been reported in the country, including 52,861 from Maharashtra, 12,547 from Tamil Nadu, 12,390 from Karnataka, 10,941 from Delhi, 10,292 from West Bengal, 8,746 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,184 from Andhra Pradesh, it stated. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. Globally, more than 11.94 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.47 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.82 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • Coronavirus News Live Updates: India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 85 days
    The central government on March 11 announced that it has renegotiated the price of the COVID-19 vaccine.
    Moneycontrol.com
  • March 15, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Indian Super League spent Rs 17 crore on COVID related expenses

    The seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) concluded on 13 March, with the Mumbai City FC crowned champions in Goa. The professional football league, launched by IMG–Reliance, Star Sports, and the All India Football Federation, had four months of uninterrupted football action featuring 11 clubs. Kicked off on 20 November, amid challenges posed by the pandemic, the season saw 95 games played versus 115.

    The league spent an estimated Rs17 crore on covid testing and other related expenses to ensure safety of players and staff across 11 teams along with 150 member production crew. A total of 18 bio-bubbles were created across 14 hotels. In terms of testing, approximately 70,000 covid tests were done throughout the season. Total number of people tested by RT-PCR in Goa stood at 1,635, with average number of times each person tested being 50 and average frequency of testing every 72 hours. The league also procured around 26,000 N95 masks.

  • March 15, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | CEOs become vaccine activists as back-to-office push grows

    Some chief executive officers are so eager for their employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19 that they’re granting workers time off or cash incentives to get shots. In the U.S., retailer Lidl is giving its staff $200, while Aldi, Dollar General Corp. and Trader Joe’s Co. are offering extra hours of pay. Online grocery delivery firm Instacart Inc. is providing a $25 stipend for workers and contractors. Yogurt makers Chobani LLC and Danone SA are offering as much as six hours of paid leave, and the French company says it will cover the cost of inoculation in countries where vaccines aren’t free. Other companies are taking a harder line. U.K. handyman empire Pimlico Plumbers Ltd. has said it plans a “no jab, no job" policy for new members of its workforce. United Airlines wants to make shots mandatory, drawing concerns from unions.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 15, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh govt advises week-long quarantine to passengers from Maharashtra

    In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued new guidelines and said people coming to districts which share border with Maharashtra should be identified and advised a week-long quarantine. Madhya Pradesh's eight districts - Chhindwara, Balaghat, Betul, Seoni, Khandwa, Barwani, Khargone and Burhanpur - shared border with Maharashtra.

    "Passengers coming to the border districts from Maharashtra should be identified and they should be advised a week-long necessary quarantine. This provision should be publicised widely," as per the guidelines issued by MP's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora on Sunday evening. The state government also directed for 50 per cent attendance (maximum 200 people) in closed halls during any programme by following protocols in the districts bordering Maharashtra as well as in the MP capital Bhopal and industrial hub Indore.

  • March 15, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | One new case takes Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,437

    Mizoram on Monday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the state's tally to 4,437, an official said A 35-year-old pregnant woman from Siaha was diagnosed with the disease, and efforts are being made to trace her contacts. The northeastern state now has 11 active cases, and 4,416 people have recovered from the disease.

    At least 10 people have died due to the infection so far, he said. The health department has conducted over 2.42 lakh sample tests so far. Altogether 44,726 people, including 11,962 senior citizens, have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines till Sunday.

  • March 15, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Puducherry adds 14 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises 40,030

    Puducherry logged 15 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 40,030, a top Health department official said on Sunday. The fresh infections were identified at the end of the examination of 1,075 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday. One fatality was reported pushing the toll to 671, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

    The deceased, a 60-year old man, succumbed to the infection at the Government General Hospital in Karaikal, he added. The patient died of covid pneumonia and ARDS, the Health department director said. As many as 15 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 15, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Don't let guard down, COVID-19 continues to be big threat, says Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the COVID-19 virus continues to be a big threat and people should follow all precautions and not let their guard down. He had last month accused the government of being grossly negligent and over confident in tackling coronavirus, saying it is not over yet. "As warned earlier, Covid19 continues to be a big threat. Please keep the guards up -- wear masks and follow all precautions," he said on Twitter.

    He shared a graph showing that coronavirus cases have doubled in the last four weeks. The graph showed that weekly cases increased by 33 per cent, the sharpest surge since July last year. India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in 85 days, taking the totaltally of cases to1,13,85,339,according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

  • March 15, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 85 days

    India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,58,725 with 118 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering an upward trend for five days in a row, the total active caseload has gone up to 2,19,262 which is 1.93 percent of the total infections in the country, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.68 percent, the data stated.

    As many as 26,624 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 20. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,07,352, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.39 per cent, according to the data. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,74,07,413 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to March 14,including 7,03,772 on Sunday. The 118 new fatalities include 50 from Maharashtra, 20 from Punjab and 15 from Kerala, the data showed. A total of 1,58,725 deaths have so far been reported in the country, including 52,861 from Maharashtra, 12,547 from Tamil Nadu, 12,390 from Karnataka, 10,941 from Delhi, 10,292 from West Bengal, 8,746 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,184 from Andhra Pradesh, it stated. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

  • March 15, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | One new COVID-19 case in Andamans; tally at 5,031

    The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,031 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Monday. The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said. The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

    No one was cured of the disease during the period, and the total number of recoveries in the archipelago stood at 4,964, the official said. The Union Territory now has five active cases. Altogether, 11,537 health professionals and frontline workers have been inoculated till Sunday, and 1,531 people above 45 years of age have received the vaccine shots, the official said. The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 2,91,842 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.72 per cent, he added.

  • March 15, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 1,134 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths

    With the addition of 1,134 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 2,76,586,an official said on Monday. Besides these new cases reported on Sunday, the virus also claimed the lives of five morepersons, raising the death toll in the district to 6,337, he said.

    The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.29 per cent, he said. So far, 2,60,931 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.34 per cent. As of now, there are 9,318 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 46,709 and the death toll at 1,207, another official said.

  • March 15, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | No time to declare victory as there's always risk of surge back up: US' Dr Fauci

    There is time to declare a victory in America’s fight against the coronavirus as there is always the risk of a surge back up, White House chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. The US is going in the right direction, Fauci told Fox News in an interview. “When you see a plateauing at a level of anywhere between 50,000 and 65,000 cases a day, that is absolutely no time to declare victory because we know from previous urges that we''ve had over the year that when you see that leveling off at a high level, there''s always the risk of a surge back up,” he said.

    “Unfortunately, that''s exactly what is happening in Europe right now. They had the same kind of decline. They always seem to be a few weeks ahead of us in the dynamics of the outbreak. Then they plateaued because they pulled back a bit. They thought that they were home free and they weren''t. And now they''re seeing an increase up,” said the top medical doctor.

    The United States has to avoid that, Fauci said. “Every day we get more and more people vaccinated, which gets us closer and closer to a better protection. To pull back now prematurely would be ill-advised,” he said. In a year, more than 534,000 Americans died from the virus. Now one in five Americans has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Of these, nearly three million people received vaccination on Saturday. In his first prime-time address as president, Joe Biden on Thursday outlined an aggressive timeline for the vaccine, saying the US will have enough doses for every adult by the end of May. He said that to get back to normalcy by July 4.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 15, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Congress raises concern over spike in COVID-19 cases, asks govt to scale up vaccination drive

    Raising concerns over the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the Congress on Sunday demanded that the government speed up the nationwide vaccination campaign and asked what was its strategy to complete the drive within 12 months. Citing Chhattisgarh's demand of more Covishield doses, the opposition party also urged the government to decentralise the vaccination drive and provide adequate vaccines to the states.

    India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, according to Union health ministry data. Also, the death toll increased to 1,58,607 with 161 new fatalities, the highest in 44 days. Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil raised concerns over the rising coronavirus cases and said experts have stated that another wave of COVID-19 is starting.

    'The government is trying to hide facts by giving a maze of vaccination figures. If you look at the government's claim of total vaccinations till now, it is 2,82,18,457. If you look at the 11 days of March, it is 95,90,594. Of the over 135 crore people in the country, only 1.5 per cent have got vaccines, including those who have got just the first dose,' Gohil said.

    Only 47.29 lakh have got both doses of vaccines which means only 0.35 vaccination has been done, he said. 'By this rate 70 per cent people will get vaccinated in 12.6 years. For 100 per cent vaccination, it will take 18 years. We have vaccines, enough of it is there. Why is the government not giving it?' he posed and accused the government of being busy in elections and not caring for the people.

  • March 15, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mexico's president knocks US over vaccines

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took a dig at the US government Sunday, saying the United States has not helped Mexico with coronavirus vaccines. Lopez Obrador thanked India and Russia, which have each sent small amounts of vaccines, and China, whose firms have promised millions of doses. Lopez Obrador said “I hope that soon I will be able to say thanks to the US government, because I am sure they are going to help too, it is just that that haven't done so so far.”

    Mexico has seen almost 195,000 deaths, and almost 2.2 million cases. The country has approved 6 vaccines, and has so administered about 4.34 million shots. The White House has rebuffed requests from US allies, including Mexico, Canada and the European Union, for vaccine doses produced in the United States, where months of production runs have produced vaccine solely for use in the country. The US is scheduled to have enough approved vaccine delivered by mid-May to cover every American adult.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.