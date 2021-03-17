English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
March 17, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: First patient with South Africa variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Delhi

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.48 crore, the Union health ministry said.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 357th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India recorded 24,492 new COVID-19 cases, registering more than 20,000 cases for the sixth day in a row, taking the infection tally past 1.14 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The total cases in the country rose to 1,14,09,831,
while the death toll increased to 1,58,856, with 131 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a spike in cases for the sixth day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 2,23,432, which now comprises 1.96 percent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 96.65 percent, it said. As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 20. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,27,543, while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.39 percent, the data stated. Globally, more than 12.03 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.88 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 3.48 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • March 17, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | EU regulator ''convinced'' AstraZeneca benefit outweighs risk

    The EU's medicines regulator said Tuesday it was "firmly convinced" the benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweigh potential risks, insisting there was no evidence linking it to blood clots after several nations suspended the shot over health fears.

    The suspensions have provoked intense debate over whether it was prudent to put AstraZeneca inoculations on hold just as vaccination campaigns were beginning to gather pace. Experts at both the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) met Tuesday to discuss the vaccine, with the European organisation expected to publish conclusions Thursday. (AFP)

  • March 17, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | PM Modi to meet chief ministers virtually today amid spike in COVID-19 cases

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers about the COVID-19 situation and the nationwide vaccination drive on March 17, media reported. The virtual meeting comes amid rising novel coronavirus infections and the Centre looking to increase daily inoculations.

    The virtual interaction is expected to begin at 12.30 pm. According to news reports, PM Modi and the chief ministers are likely to discuss ways to curb the spread of COVID-19. Click here to read more..

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 17, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | First patient with S Africa variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Delhi

    A 33-year-old man, currently admitted at LNJP Hospital here, has become the first confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the South Africa variant of the novel coronavirus in Delhi, sources said on Tuesday. He was brought to the hospital about a week ago, and has been kept isolated in a separate unit, a source said.
    The LNJP Hospital had earlier also admitted people who had been found positive for UK strain of COVID-19, and after their treatment  about two such patients had remained till February end, a senior doctor had earlier said.

    Sources on Tuesday said the 33-year-old man has become the first confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the South Africa variant of the novel coronavirus in Delhi. "He is kept in a very different isolation area and was brought here about a week ago and then tested. He came positive for the South Africa variant," the source said.

  • March 17, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

     Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Global daily statistics

    COVID-19 infections are still rising in 71 countries. There have been at least 120,325,000 reported infections and 2,788,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far, as per a Reuters tracker.

  • March 17, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

     Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Australia to ask EU to send one million coronavirus vaccines for Papua New Guinea

    Australia said on Wednesday it will ask the European Union to release 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to help Papua New Guinea (PNG) battle a dangerous outbreak, amid tensions over vaccine supplies. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the vaccines were contracted to Australia but were badly needed to contain a surge in coronavirus cases in the Pacific island nation, parts of which are just a short boat ride from Australian territory.

    "We've contracted them. We've paid for them and we want to see those vaccines come here so we can support our nearest neighbour, PNG, to deal with their urgent needs in our region," Morrison told reporters in Canberra. "They're our family, they're our friends. They're our neighbours. They're our partners ... This is in Australia's interests, and is in our region's interests."

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 17, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 3.48 Cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country: Govt

    The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.48 crore with 19,11,913 people inoculated on Tuesday till 7 pm, the Union health ministry said. A total of 3,48,59,345vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries, according to a provisional report compiled at Tuesday7 pm.

    The beneficiaries include 75,01,590 healthcare workers (HCWs) who were given the first dose, 45,40,776 HCWs who received the second dose, 75,91,670 frontline workers (FLWs) who were administered the first dose and 16,28,096FLWs who got the second dose. Besides, 1,14,54,104 people above 60 years of age and 21,43,109 aged between 45 and 60 years with specific comorbidities were administered the first dose, the ministry said. (PTI)

  • March 17, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Govt places order for 10 crore doses of Covishield vaccine

    The Centre has placed a new purchase order with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the supply of 10 crore doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, each costing Rs 157.50, including GST, according to official sources. The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, has issued the supply order on behalf of the Union health ministry on March 12 in the name of Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based SII.

    The cost of the 10 crore doses would be borne by the health ministry under the budgetary allocation for the purpose. Read more here...

  • March 17, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 17,864 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths

    The coronavirus situation in Maharashtra became grimmer on Tuesday as the state recorded 17,864 new cases -- highest one-day rise this year -- and 87 deaths, a health official said. The caseload in the state rose to 23,47,328 and death toll reached 52,996.

    As many as 9,510 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 21,54,253. There are 1,38,813 active cases in the state now. Earlier, the state had recorded 17,000-plus cases in a day more than once in September 2020. On Tuesday, Pune city recorded the highest 1,954 new cases followed by 1,951 in Nagpur and 1,922 in Mumbai city. Click here to read more..

  • March 17, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Companies developing mRNA treatments and vaccines

    The United States has cleared the use of vaccines using messenger RNA (mRNA) to create an immune response from Moderna Inc and partners BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc, boosting confidence in the novel technology. The following is a list of companies also using mRNA technology to develop treatments and vaccines for diseases including COVID-19:

    TRANSLATE BIO/SANOFI: Translate Bio Inc's lead drug is a cystic fibrosis treatment being tested in early-to-mid stage clinical trials. It is also developing mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and flu, along with Sanofi SA.

    CUREVAC/GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Germany-based CureVac NV is working on mRNA-based vaccines. It has signed a collaboration agreement with GSK to develop vaccines for targeting infectious pathogens. It is also developing a coronavirus vaccine.

    GRITSTONE/GILEAD: Gritstone Oncology Inc has partnered with Gilead Sciences Inc to develop a mRNA based vaccine for the treatment of HIV.

    BIONTECH: Germany's BioNTech is developing mRNA-based therapies for several types of cancer, and vaccines for flu. It has a collaboration in place with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop therapies for tuberculosis and HIV.

    MODERNA: In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna has signed partnership deals with AstraZeneca Plc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc and Merck & Co to develop mRNA therapeutics.

    KERNEL BIOLOGICS: Privately-held start-up Kernel is developing mRNA-based immunotherapies for cancer. It has partnered with Boeing and the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory to launch a study of leukemia therapies to the ISS this year.

    ARCTURUS: Arcturus Therapeutics Inc is developing vaccines for flu and COVID-19, which is in early human testing. It is also testing therapies for cystic fibrosis and heart disease. CureVac last year returned the rights to one drug it was co-developing with the company, but can work with Arcturus on future therapies, under a collaboration deal.

    ETHRIS/ASTRAZENECA: German startup Ethris is developing therapies for severe pulmonary diseases. It is also developing a treatment for asthma and other respiratory diseases along with AstraZeneca, which owns a stake in the company. 

  • March 17, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 357th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.