Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: First patient with South Africa variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Delhi

March 17, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

while the death toll increased to 1,58,856, with 131 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a spike in cases for the sixth day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 2,23,432, which now comprises 1.96 percent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 96.65 percent, it said. As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 20. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,27,543, while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.39 percent, the data stated. Globally, more than 12.03 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.88 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 3.48 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

: Today is the 357th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India recorded 24,492 new COVID-19 cases, registering more than 20,000 cases for the sixth day in a row, taking the infection tally past 1.14 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The total cases in the country rose to 1,14,09,831,