Coronavirus-led lockdown | Demand for child pornography hits 5 million per month in 100 cities: Report

The average monthly demand for child pornography across 100 cities in India stands around 5 million, according to an October 2019 India Child Protection Fund (ICPF) study carried out to map the landscape of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in India.

Demand for such abusive content saw an alarming jump during the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the report noted.

Data from Pornhub, one of the largest pornography websites in the world, reveals that between March 24 and March 26, India-centric traffic on its website has risen by 95 percent as compared to their average traffic before the pandemic struck. "A significant segment of this spike can be attributed to the demand for child pornography content," the ICPF report stated.

The study highlights that the user base for such content in India was more than 90 percent male and this was seen across age groups.

"This study gains further relevance in current times as organisations like the Europol, the United Nations, and ECPAT report that COVID-19 lockdowns have led to an increase in the demand for CSAM and other forms of online child sexual abuse like grooming and sexual coercion," the report added.

